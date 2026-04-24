Mock Draft Roundup: Day 2 Targets for the Ravens

Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, but there is still plenty of action on the docket.

After selecting Penn State guard Vega Ioane with the 14th overall pick Thursday, the Ravens hold two picks on the second night – pick No. 45 and pick No. 80. Time will tell if Baltimore elects to move up or down with 10 total remaining picks, but General Manager Eric DeCosta will have plenty of talent to choose from.

"I need some more picks, because there are some good players that are going to be available," DeCosta said late Thursday night.