Mock Draft Roundup: Day 2 Targets for the Ravens

Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, but there is still plenty of action on the docket.
After selecting Penn State guard Vega Ioane with the 14th overall pick Thursday, the Ravens hold two picks on the second night – pick No. 45 and pick No. 80. Time will tell if Baltimore elects to move up or down with 10 total remaining picks, but General Manager Eric DeCosta will have plenty of talent to choose from.
"I need some more picks, because there are some good players that are going to be available," DeCosta said late Thursday night.
Here are the latest predictions of who the Ravens could select Friday night:
Round 2, Pick 45
CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
2025 stats: 48 tackles, 9 passes defensed, 5 forced fumbles
Matt Miller, ESPN: "It happens every year: The Ravens play the board and a great player falls into their laps. Terrell is a fighter at cornerback with excellent press technique and short-area quickness that would allow him to thrive in the slot."
TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
2025 stats: 62 receptions, 769 yards, 4 touchdowns
Daniel Flick, Sports Illustrated: "Rebuilding depth and talent in the tight end room should be a priority for Baltimore, which was linked to Sadiq in the first round at various points in the draft process. No matter, Stowers is an athletic, movement-based tight end who can play in space and be a potent pass-catcher for Lamar Jackson."
CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
2025 stats: 27 tackles, 5 passes defensed, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: "Another hyper-athletic corner with size, Cisse needs polish but fits the mold of an aggressive — and versatile — back-end player who could thrive under Jesse Minter."
DT Christen Miller, Georgia
2025 stats: 23 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: "Miller is still just 21 years old and only scratching the surface of his potential. He was finally elevated on the depth chart after being stuck behind multiple pros."
DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
2025 stats: 41 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: "The Ravens need to get a little stronger up front inside defensively, too, and have been attached to Hunter later in the process."
EDGE Zion Young, Missouri
2025 stats: 42 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
2025 stats: 60 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble
Round 3, Pick No. 80
TE Max Klare, Ohio State
C Logan Jones, Iowa
Stowers
DL Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State
2025 stats: 44 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack
WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
2025 stats: 36 receptions, 630 yards, 5 touchdowns
WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss
2025 stats: 55 receptions, 811 yards, 6 touchdowns
S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
2025 stats: 54 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 2 interceptions