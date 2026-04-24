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Mock Draft Roundup: Day 2 Targets for the Ravens

Apr 24, 2026 at 02:26 PM
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Justin Robertson

Editorial Assistant

Mock12Roundup

Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, but there is still plenty of action on the docket.

After selecting Penn State guard Vega Ioane with the 14th overall pick Thursday, the Ravens hold two picks on the second night – pick No. 45 and pick No. 80. Time will tell if Baltimore elects to move up or down with 10 total remaining picks, but General Manager Eric DeCosta will have plenty of talent to choose from.

"I need some more picks, because there are some good players that are going to be available," DeCosta said late Thursday night.

Here are the latest predictions of who the Ravens could select Friday night:

Round 2, Pick 45

CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

AP25250861416047
Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo

2025 stats: 48 tackles, 9 passes defensed, 5 forced fumbles

Matt Miller, ESPN: "It happens every year: The Ravens play the board and a great player falls into their laps. Terrell is a fighter at cornerback with excellent press technique and short-area quickness that would allow him to thrive in the slot."

TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

AP25306207649532
Eric Gay/AP Photo

2025 stats: 62 receptions, 769 yards, 4 touchdowns

Daniel Flick, Sports Illustrated: "Rebuilding depth and talent in the tight end room should be a priority for Baltimore, which was linked to Sadiq in the first round at various points in the draft process. No matter, Stowers is an athletic, movement-based tight end who can play in space and be a potent pass-catcher for Lamar Jackson."

CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

AP25272590994354
Scott Kinser/AP Photo

2025 stats: 27 tackles, 5 passes defensed, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: "Another hyper-athletic corner with size, Cisse needs polish but fits the mold of an aggressive — and versatile — back-end player who could thrive under Jesse Minter."

DT Christen Miller, Georgia

AP25120562261139
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo

2025 stats: 23 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: "Miller is still just 21 years old and only scratching the surface of his potential. He was finally elevated on the depth chart after being stuck behind multiple pros."

Eric Froton, NBC Sports

DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

AP25320192635931
JUSTIN REX/AP Photo

2025 stats: 41 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: "The Ravens need to get a little stronger up front inside defensively, too, and have been attached to Hunter later in the process."

EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

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Jeff Roberson/AP Photo

2025 stats: 42 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports

CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

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Mike Stewart/AP Photo

2025 stats: 60 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble

Bleacher Report Staff

Round 3, Pick No. 80

TE Max Klare, Ohio State

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Melissa Tamez/AP Photo

2025 stats: 43 receptions, 448 yards, 2 touchdowns

Iyer: "The Ravens lost both Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar behind Mark Andrews in free agency and Klare would bring some welcome in-line strength on top of receiving ability."

Miller

C Logan Jones, Iowa

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Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo

Flick

Stowers

AP25271127411547
Mark Humphrey/AP Photo

Edwards

DL Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

AP25265690173849
Colin Hackley/AP Photo

2025 stats: 44 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Bleacher Report Staff

WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

AP25305767148915
Mark Stockwell/AP Photo

2025 stats: 36 receptions, 630 yards, 5 touchdowns

Easterling

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

AP25355395482675
Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo

2025 stats: 55 receptions, 811 yards, 6 touchdowns

Froton

S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

AP25308653206844
Scott Kinser/AP Photo

2025 stats: 54 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 2 interceptions

Baumgardner

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