Who's Playing, Who's Not: Ravens Offense May Get Pieces Back for Bears Game

Nov 19, 2021 at 03:20 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111921-WPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: G/C Patrick Mekari; Right: RB Latavius Murray

The return of Lamar Jackson after two days sidelined by an illness was the most important development of the Ravens' Friday.

Wide receivers Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (thigh) and Rashod Bateman (illness) were also back on the field after missing practice time this week. While Bateman was a full participant and has no game designation, Brown was limited and is listed as questionable.

The Ravens' leading receiver and 11th in the NFL with 719 receiving yards, Brown has yet to miss a game this season.

The other good news for Baltimore is that the offense may get some long-time absentees back, too.

Tight end Nick Boyle was a full practice participant throughout the week and appears ready to make his 2021 debut after last year's season-ending knee injury. Boyle was close to playing in Miami last week.

Starting right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) and running back Latavius Murray (ankle) were limited throughout the week and are both are listed as questionable to play. Mekari hasn't played since Week 7 and Murray has been sidelined since Week 6.

If all three players can suit up this week, the offense will be as close to "full strength" as it's been since Week 1 (since the losses of Ronnie Stanley, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards).

Guard Ben Cleveland also practiced this week, but he's not yet on the 53-man roster, so he's also not on the injury report. Cleveland has missed the past four games with a knee injury.

Baltimore's defense has more health concerns heading into Sunday's game. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) didn't practice all week and has been ruled out.

"I really don't have any updates on Brandon Williams, or any light to shed on it, other than the fact that we'll see how he feels next week," Harbaugh said.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith is dealing with a hip issue and is questionable. Cornerback Tavon Young returned to the practice field after suffering a foot injury Thursday night. He got in two limited practices this week and is also questionable.

Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) has been ruled out after not practicing Thursday and Friday.

The Ravens added five additional players to the injury report Friday. Wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger) has been ruled out and the other four are questionable: cornerback Anthony Averett (thigh), linebacker Kristian Welch (foot), offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh) and wide receiver Devin Duvernay (knee).

Baltimore Ravens
Table - Injury report
Player Injury Game status
Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown
Thigh Questionable
Patrick Mekari
Patrick Mekari
Ankle Questionable
Latavius Murray
Latavius Murray
Ankle Questionable
Jimmy Smith
Jimmy Smith
Hip Questionable
Brandon Williams
Brandon Williams
Shoulder Out
Tavon Young
Tavon Young
Foot Questionable
Pernell McPhee
Pernell McPhee
Knee Out
Anthony Averett
Anthony Averett
Thigh Questionable
Miles Boykin
Miles Boykin
Finger Out
A four-year wide receiver who played in all 52 games and made 30 starts … named to the All-Big 12 First Team and was honorable mention as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 … added to the Biletnikoff Award midseason watch list in 2019 … named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week twice… a three-time Academic All-Big 12 first team selection (2017, 2018, 2019) … also a five-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (fall 2016, spring 2017, fall 2017; spring 2018, spring 2019) … named to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie team in 2016-17 … named Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week (Oct. 17, 2016) … was selected to participate in the 2016 Under Armour All-America Game.
Devin Duvernay
Knee Questionable
Cedric Ogbuehi
Cedric Ogbuehi
Thigh Questionable
Kristian Welch
Kristian Welch
Foot Questionable

Bears Will Be Without Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson II

The Ravens won't have to contend with one of the best pass rushers in the league as Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack is being placed on injured reserve and undergoing season-ending foot surgery next week, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Bears also ruled out starting defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) and wide receiver Allen Robinson II (hamstring) is doubtful. Robinson is second on the team in receptions (30) and receiving yards (339) behind Darnell Mooney.

Starting safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) is questionable after practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday.

