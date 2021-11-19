Who's Playing, Who's Not: Ravens Offense May Get Pieces Back for Bears Game

The return of Lamar Jackson after two days sidelined by an illness was the most important development of the Ravens' Friday.

Wide receivers Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (thigh) and Rashod Bateman (illness) were also back on the field after missing practice time this week. While Bateman was a full participant and has no game designation, Brown was limited and is listed as questionable.

The Ravens' leading receiver and 11th in the NFL with 719 receiving yards, Brown has yet to miss a game this season.

The other good news for Baltimore is that the offense may get some long-time absentees back, too.

Tight end Nick Boyle was a full practice participant throughout the week and appears ready to make his 2021 debut after last year's season-ending knee injury. Boyle was close to playing in Miami last week.

Starting right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) and running back Latavius Murray (ankle) were limited throughout the week and are both are listed as questionable to play. Mekari hasn't played since Week 7 and Murray has been sidelined since Week 6.

If all three players can suit up this week, the offense will be as close to "full strength" as it's been since Week 1 (since the losses of Ronnie Stanley, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards).

Guard Ben Cleveland also practiced this week, but he's not yet on the 53-man roster, so he's also not on the injury report. Cleveland has missed the past four games with a knee injury.

Baltimore's defense has more health concerns heading into Sunday's game. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) didn't practice all week and has been ruled out.

"I really don't have any updates on Brandon Williams, or any light to shed on it, other than the fact that we'll see how he feels next week," Harbaugh said.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith is dealing with a hip issue and is questionable. Cornerback Tavon Young returned to the practice field after suffering a foot injury Thursday night. He got in two limited practices this week and is also questionable.

Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) has been ruled out after not practicing Thursday and Friday.