Who's Playing, Who's Not: Tyler Huntley Will Start Regular-Season Finale Against Steelers

Jackson had never missed a start in his first three years in the league due to injury. If the Ravens don't make the playoffs, his season will end with four straight games missed. Even though it's Jackson's 25th birthday Friday, it's probably not the happiest one he's had.

"He wants to be out there every time," Huntley said. "Being in the locker room, it's so hard not seeing him go out there and being great how he usually is. … I can't wait for L to feel better. And happy birthday, man. I miss you out there."

Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest) was ruled out again after not practicing all week, meaning Baltimore will likely again lean heavily on Tavon Young and Jimmy Smith.

Ravens rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) did not practice for a second straight week and is doubtful to play. It would be a second-straight missed game if he can't suit up.

Right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) is ready to go in a matchup against Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt, who needs just 1.5 sacks to break Michael Strahan's single-season sack record (22.5). Mekari practiced fully Friday.

The Ravens will not have at least one of two other top blockers, however, as Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard was placed on injured reserve and the Reserve/COVID-19 list and tight end Nick Boyle is also on the COVID-list.

Guard Ben Powers (foot) returned to practice this week, which might be good timing considering Ben Cleveland (head), missed some time this week. Both are questionable to play.

Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown missed Thursday's practice because of an ankle issue but returned Friday. Wide receiver and Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay (ankle/knee) is questionable.

For the Steelers, starting nose tackle Isaiah Buggs (illness) has been ruled out. Starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) is doubtful after not practicing all week. Starting guard Trai Turner (knee) returned to full practice Friday.