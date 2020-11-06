Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Colts

For the second straight week, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins may be the primary running backs for the Ravens.

Mark Ingram II (ankle) missed practice Friday and is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Ingram has not practiced since suffering his ankle injury Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Without Ingram last weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dobbins rushed for 113 yards and Edwards ran for 87 yards, leading a Baltimore rushing attack that amassed 265 yards during a 28-24 loss.

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith (back) did not practice Friday and is questionable after practicing on Thursday.

The Ravens already have a depleted cornerback rotation. Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (COVID-19) will not play against the Colts, leaving Smith as the expected starter at cornerback opposite Marcus Peters. If Smith can't play, it would leave young cornerbacks Terrell Bonds and Khalil Davis as potential starters in place of Smith.

Rookie wide receiver Devin Duvernay (thigh) is questionable after practicing Friday on a limited basis. Duvernay is the team's kickoff returner and has seen more offensive snaps recently. Meanwhile, wide receiver Chris Moore (thigh), a standout on special teams, did not practice for the second straight day and is doubtful. Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe missed Friday's practice for non-injury reasons.

Though they are not listed on the injury report because they're on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, there were six other players absent from Friday's practice for Baltimore – outside linebacker Tyus Bowser; inside linebackers Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison and L.J. Fort, safety DeShon Elliott and Bonds. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that he was optimistic that all will be available for Sunday's game.

For the Colts, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (groin) is doubtful after not practicing all week. Hilton is a four-time Pro Bowler and the Colts' leading receiver with 22 catches for 251 yards.