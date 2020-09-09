Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns

Sep 09, 2020 at 06:05 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

090920-WPWN

The Ravens got through training camp without any major injuries to projected starters, but they do have some players rehabbing as Week 1 approaches.

Running back Justice Hill (thigh), wide receiver Chris Moore (finger) and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) did not practice Wednesday. They were the only players on Baltimore's first injury report of the 2020 season.

Hill has been dealing with the soft-tissue injury for the past couple weeks. While the Ravens have three other running backs able of carrying the offensive load, Hill is listed as the team's top kick returner on the depth chart and Moore is second.

Moore didn't practice at all during training camp because of the broken finger, but the Ravens know what he will bring on special teams once healthy.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said last week that Madubuike, a promising third-round pick, is out "week-to-week" as it was not a major knee injury.

The Browns seem to be dealing with more injuries to key players, as starting cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder) and starting inside linebacker Mack Wilson (knee) were sidelined Wednesday.

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (liver) and tackle Chris Hubbard (ankle) also did not practice. Starting center JC Tretter (knee) was limited, along with defensive back MJ Stewart Jr.

