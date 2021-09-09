Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Raiders

Derek Wolfe was an anchor on the defensive line last season, but he may not be able to play Week 1.
Wolfe (back) did not practice Thursday, continuing his absence of several weeks. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wolfe suffered his injury in August during joint practices with the Carolina Panthers.
"It's kind of a lingering-type deal," Harbaugh said. "Hopefully, he'll be back soon."
Wolfe equaled his career high with 51 tackles last season in his first year with the Ravens after eight seasons with the Denver Broncos. When Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams were both out of the lineup at one point, Wolfe remained stout against the run and held down the fort..
Wolfe's injury could lead to more snaps for second-year defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, who has been impressive all summer. Peter King of NBC Sports touted Madubuike as a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and teammates have raved about Madubuike all summer. He has already gotten the attention of veteran pass rusher Justin Houston, who joined the team last month.
"I hadn't heard about him until I got here," Houston said. "To see somebody like that, that size and can move … I don't know where they're finding these guys, but they know where to get them."
Gus Edwards, Marcus Peters Listed as 'Limited' After Reported Injuries
Thursday's practice was cut short after Gus Edwards and Marcus Peters reportedly suffered ACL knee injuries. Edwards and Peters were both listed as limited participants on the injury report.
Rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee) was also limited in Thursday's practice.
Jimmy Smith Not on Injury Report, Nick Boyle Not Practicing
Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith was not on the injury report and practiced for the second straight day after returning from an ankle injury. Harbaugh said it was possible Smith would play Monday.
"We'll see how he looks today and tomorrow as the practices ramp up a little bit in intensity," Harbaugh said before Wednesday's practice. "We'll see how he looks."
Smith's presence would be welcomed to potentially matchup with Darren Waller, the Las Vegas Raiders' Pro Bowl tight end who was once with the Ravens.
Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (knee) remained absent from practice, still recovering from knee surgery.
Raiders Could Be Without Starting Guard
For the Raiders, starting left guard Richie Incognito (calf) did not practice nor did backup safety Roderic Teamer (shoulder/ankle).
Starting running back Josh Jacobs (toe) and defensive end Carl Nassib (toe) were limited participants. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell and offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (shin) were full participants.