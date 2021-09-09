Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Raiders

Derek Wolfe was an anchor on the defensive line last season, but he may not be able to play Week 1.

Wolfe (back) did not practice Thursday, continuing his absence of several weeks. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wolfe suffered his injury in August during joint practices with the Carolina Panthers.

"It's kind of a lingering-type deal," Harbaugh said. "Hopefully, he'll be back soon."

Wolfe equaled his career high with 51 tackles last season in his first year with the Ravens after eight seasons with the Denver Broncos. When Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams were both out of the lineup at one point, Wolfe remained stout against the run and held down the fort..

Wolfe's injury could lead to more snaps for second-year defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, who has been impressive all summer. Peter King of NBC Sports touted Madubuike as a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and teammates have raved about Madubuike all summer. He has already gotten the attention of veteran pass rusher Justin Houston, who joined the team last month.

"I hadn't heard about him until I got here," Houston said. "To see somebody like that, that size and can move … I don't know where they're finding these guys, but they know where to get them."