Why Trading Back Could Be Ravens' First-Round Move 

After waiting months for the draft, watching your favorite team trade out of the first round can be a buzzkill. It's like waking up your children for Christmas, then telling them not to open presents until the next day.

However, trading back and acquiring more picks on Day 2 or 3 can be a shrewd move that pays dividends in the long run. The Ravens haven't traded out of the first round during Eric DeCosta's two previous drafts as general manager, but with Baltimore holding just seven picks, the fewest during his tenure, DeCosta isn't hiding his desire to have more.

"We feel really good about our chances, we just wish we had more picks," DeCosta said during a March video conference. "We have seven picks right now, and hopefully we have the chance to accumulate a few more."

Here are three reasons why trading down and acquiring an extra pick or two might be the way Baltimore plays it on Day 1:

The Ravens can trade back and still get an impact wide receiver.

Even after acquiring Sammy Watkins, some Ravens fans still have an insatiable thirst to see them draft a wideout early, or add another veteran wideout as a new target to help Lamar Jackson. If that's how you feel, don't panic if the Ravens trade down. According to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper, this year's wide receiver class is historically talented.

"We have this incredible group of 40 receivers that have a chance to get drafted," Kiper said during a conference call. "You're talking about 14 or 15 in the first two-plus rounds. It's just a year where it all came together. This wide receiver group is incredibly deep. It's deep not only with outside guys, it's deep with slot guys. I'd take an hour to go through all the receivers."