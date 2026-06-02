Practice Report: Zion Young, Mike Green Lead Ramped-Up Pass Rush

On the first play of 11-on-11s, outside linebacker Mike Green provided a harbinger for the day.
Green's speed won around the edge to get a would-be sack on Lamar Jackson, starting a string of wins for the Ravens' pass rush in Tuesday's Organized Team Activity practice.
Only two NFL teams had fewer sacks than the Ravens' 30 last season. It's an area the Ravens are determined to improve under first-year Head Coach Jesse Minter, and early signs are promising.
Ronnie Stanley's absence is a factor, and the pads haven't come on yet, but there was consistent pressure on quarterbacks during Tuesday's practice.
Here are notes from Tuesday's practice:
- Rookie second-round pick Zion Young stood out. He had a nice interior rush with power that would have led to a bone-crunching hit as the quarterback stepped up to throw. Young also had a quick win inside to blow up a screen and overpowered a blocker to tip a pass. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said Young has been "as good as advertised" and that his physicality is showing up even without pads.
- In addition to his would-be sack on the first play of 11-on-11s, Green also closed fast on Lamar Jackson when he tried to scramble later in that same series. Later in practice, Green chased down Jackson from behind for a potential sack. Jackson fled to his right and completed a cross-field bullet to Devontez Walker.
- Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson had what would've been a sack when he powered his way around tight end Durham Smythe during 11-on-11s.
- It was a good day for undrafted rookies, as four of them applied pressure on quarterbacks: defensive lineman Dion Wilson Jr. (Syracuse), outside linebacker Ethan Burke (Texas), defensive lineman Aaron Graves (Iowa), and inside linebacker Reid Williford (Charlotte).
- Second-year safety Keondre Jackson may have been the day's top performer. After nearly picking off an overthrow by Skylar Thompson, Jackson capitalized later with an interception. He also forced an incompletion on a deep throw. Jackson was a special teams standout last season who is looking to continue to grow his role and perhaps get some defensive opportunities this fall.
- Second-year defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles burst up the middle for a "sack" on Jackson. Peebles continues to make the most of extensive practice reps with several defensive linemen not practicing during OTAs. Veteran defensive lineman Broderick Washington Jr. also had a "sack."
- Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester caught back-to-back deep passes, including one on a nice throw from Thompson.
- Jackson threaded the needle on a perfect pass to the sideline that was just out of reach for safety Jaylinn Hawkins and Zay Flowers corralled with a toe-tapping over-the-shoulder grab.