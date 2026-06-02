Practice Report: Zion Young, Mike Green Lead Ramped-Up Pass Rush

On the first play of 11-on-11s, outside linebacker Mike Green provided a harbinger for the day.

Green's speed won around the edge to get a would-be sack on Lamar Jackson, starting a string of wins for the Ravens' pass rush in Tuesday's Organized Team Activity practice.

Only two NFL teams had fewer sacks than the Ravens' 30 last season. It's an area the Ravens are determined to improve under first-year Head Coach Jesse Minter, and early signs are promising.

Ronnie Stanley's absence is a factor, and the pads haven't come on yet, but there was consistent pressure on quarterbacks during Tuesday's practice.