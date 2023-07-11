10 Questions: What Additions Will the Ravens Make?

Jul 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

GM Eric DeCosta

The Ravens waited until last July to sign outside linebacker Justin Houston, who led the team with 9.5 sacks.

With training camp set to begin on July 26, the Ravens are likely not finished making moves to strengthen their roster before the regular season begins in September. Here's where we stand now regarding potential additions:

Re-signing Houston remains a possibility.

The 34-year-old Houston is a savvy and effective pass rusher. He was a valuable mentor last season to young edge rushers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, and he's very familiar with Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald's system. Houston wants to cap his career with a Super Bowl ring and enjoyed playing with Baltimore the past two seasons. While Houston has likely drawn interest from other teams, a reunion with the Ravens would still make plenty of sense.

Other free agent edge rushers who were available as of July 11 included Jadeveon Clowney, Carlos Dunlap, Melvin Ingram, Yannick Ngakoue and Robert Quinn.

Cornerback is another position the Ravens could fortify.

Marlon Humphrey is a Pro Bowl talent and Rock Ya-Sin heads into training camp expected to be the starting corner opposite Humphrey.

However, the remainder of the cornerback rotation is undecided. Damarion Williams, Jalyn Armour-Davis Ar'Darius Washington and rookie Kyu Blu Kelly are among those battling for reps, and it remains to be seen who will earn the majority of snaps at nickel corner.

The Ravens could sign a veteran corner to add depth, particularly one versatile enough to play outside or nickel. Veteran cornerbacks still unsigned include three former Ravens - Marcus Peters, Anthony Averett and Kyle Fuller – as well as Bryce Callahan, Ronald Darby, Casey Hayward, Troy Hill, William Jackson and Byron Jones.

Could the Ravens add a veteran running back to the mix?

The Ravens are hopeful that J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards will remain healthy this season, and Justice Hill looked good at minicamp taking most of the reps. Undrafted running back Keaton Mitchell is a prospect with potential, but if the Ravens suffer an injury at the position during training camp, it would not be surprising to see them add a veteran for depth. Kenyan Drake, who had 442 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry for Baltimore last season, is among the free agent running backs still available.

