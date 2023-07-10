10 Questions: Will the Wide Receivers Lift Passing Game to New Heights?

Bateman's Health Will Be Vitally Important

Bateman watched minicamp from the sideline after taking a cortisone shot in his foot as he continues working his way back from last year's Lisfranc surgery.

After missing five games as a rookie and 11 games last season, Bateman could be the wild card who lifts Baltimore's receiving corps to another level if he has a healthy NFL season for the first time. The Ravens may be cautious with Bateman during training camp, but he'll be a player to watch closely as the regular season approaches.

This Group Is Highly Motivated to Exceed Expectations

After missing the entire 2022 season with a knee injury, Beckham wants to prove he's still an elite receiver at age 30. Flowers enters the league with high expectations as a first-round pick. Duvernay is also returning from a foot injury, a Pro Bowl returner who covets a bigger role in the offense. Agholor is playing for his fourth different team and enters a contract year looking to show his worth.

If this group stays healthy, Head Coach John Harbaugh thinks the results could be special.