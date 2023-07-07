10 Questions: Who Will Win the Left Guard Battle?

The best competition for a starting job at Ravens training camp will be at left guard, where Baltimore is looking to replace Ben Powers, who is now in Denver.

Powers was no shoe-in for the starting job at this time a year ago. Now, a different cast of talented players will vie for the role.

Here's where we stand now:

John Simpson seems to have a leg up.

The Ravens signed Simpson to their practice squad on Dec. 19 of last season. They didn't have much of a need for him then, but perhaps saw the writing on the wall that Powers could leave in free agency. The Ravens inked Simpson to a reserve/future contract after the season ended and now have an experienced veteran in the fold.

Simpson started all 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. He's a big-bodied (6-foot-4, 330 pounds) blocker who was a fourth-round pick out of Clemson in 2020. Simpson is still young and a player on the rise, but his experience gives him a leg up on his competition. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Simpson "has done a great job in there" during offseason practices so far.