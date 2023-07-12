10 Questions: Will the Ravens Enter Training Camp Healthy?

Here's where we stand regarding the injury status of several key players as the Ravens prepare to start training camp on July 26:

Rashod Bateman is aiming for a healthy return.

The talented third-year wide receiver watched mandatory minicamp from the sideline after receiving a cortisone injection in his foot. Bateman has been running during the offseason and the Ravens want to give him the best chance to enjoy a healthy 2023 after last year's season-ending Lisfranc surgery.

"He had a shot for healing purposes – cortisone type deal," Head Coach John Harbaugh said during minicamp. "We just decided to just let him keep rehabbing and make sure he's ready to go for training camp."

Pepe Williams has been dealing with an undisclosed Injury.

Harbaugh said at minicamp that second-year cornerback Pepe Williams would be sidelined until at least the start of training camp with an undisclosed injury.

"He tells me he's going to be back to start training camp – we'll see," Harbaugh said. "That's where he's at with his process."

Williams needs to get healthy to compete for reps in the cornerback rotation. The Ravens know their starting cornerbacks in Marlon Humphrey, who is coming off a Pro Bowl year, and Rock Ya-Sin, who the Ravens signed this offseason. However, the identity of the No. 3 cornerback and who will play in the slot is unknown, and Williams has the skillset to fill that role after playing 14 games as a rookie.

Patrick Ricard will begin training camp on PUP.

Four-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard will begin training camp on the PUP list after undergoing offseason hip surgery. Ricard was a regular attendee at OTAs and mandatory minicamp watching from the sidelines. Harbaugh sounded optimistic that Ricard would join the action at some point in camp.