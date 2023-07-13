10 Questions: How Fast Will Ravens Catch up to Todd Monken's System?

New Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken has been focused on teaching his system, while the players have been focused on learning it.

With training camp set to begin on July 26, here's where things stand as the intrigue builds surrounding Baltimore's new offense:

The players are enjoying Monken's approach.

Monken has been demonstrative and vocal at practices and All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews said players are responding positively to that style.

"He's super enthusiastic about what he's teaching," Andrews said. "He really believes in his stuff, and it makes us believe in it, too. His offense is definitely very player friendly, [and] he's very player friendly. I'm just excited to get around him, pick his brain and continue to grow as a player [and] as an offense and get this thing rolling."

Many of the Ravens' starters are unlikely to play much during the preseason, so practice reps during training camp will be an important part of building continuity. If the players feel totally comfortable in the new offense by Week 1, it will improve Baltimore's chances to have early-season success. Imagine an offense featuring weapons such as Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Andrews, J.K. Dobbins, Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers in a system that creates space and opportunities for them to make plays.