10 Questions: Are the Young Pass Rushers Ready?

With Justin Houston and Calais Campbell no longer on the Ravens' roster, Baltimore is looking for additional sources for pass rush in 2023.

Baltimore could still reunite with Houston, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last year, but that may be determined by how they feel about the progress of their young outside linebackers.

Here's how things stand now as we approach training camp:

David Ojabo is healthy and looking good.

The Ravens knew when they drafted David Ojabo in the second round last year that is was a move for the future. He was a first-round talent who was going to miss most of his rookie year as he rehabbed his torn Achilles. Well, the future is now and Ojabo looks ready.