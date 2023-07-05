10 Questions: What Will the Run Game Look Like?

The Ravens have been one of the heaviest and most successful running teams in the NFL in recent years.

So what will Baltimore's rushing attack look like under new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken?

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will run less.

Jackson has been the Ravens' leading rusher ever since he took over as the starter midway through the 2018 season. He's made it very clear that he wants to run less and pass more moving forward, and Monken is on board.

The Ravens will still pick their spots to utilize Jackson's legs and will use him on play-action rollouts to get him to the perimeter. Jackson is more than willing to still burn opponents if he can't find an open receiver. Even so, it would be surprising to see him lead the team in rushing again.