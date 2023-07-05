10 Questions: What Will the Run Game Look Like?

The Ravens have been one of the heaviest and most successful running teams in the NFL in recent years.
So what will Baltimore's rushing attack look like under new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken?
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will run less.
Jackson has been the Ravens' leading rusher ever since he took over as the starter midway through the 2018 season. He's made it very clear that he wants to run less and pass more moving forward, and Monken is on board.
The Ravens will still pick their spots to utilize Jackson's legs and will use him on play-action rollouts to get him to the perimeter. Jackson is more than willing to still burn opponents if he can't find an open receiver. Even so, it would be surprising to see him lead the team in rushing again.
Overall, Baltimore is shifting from an offense predicated on the run to a more spread and balanced offensive attack. Running the ball and being physical will still be important, but the Ravens will look to get the ball in the hands of their upgraded perimeter playmakers more.
Monken's run scheme will remain diversified.
Greg Roman was known for his run-game engineering, often using motion, heavy packages and pulling offensive linemen to create number mismatches at the point of attack. The Ravens will still use some of those concepts, but Monken has deployed every type of run scheme known to football.
Baltimore could use more zone blocking schemes instead of as much gap and power scheme, but it will be a mix. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and other offensive linemen have said the scheme is not too different from a blocking perspective.
J.K. Dobbins is eager for a leading role.
Dobbins didn't participate during mandatory minicamp, but there's no doubt that he wants to have a monster 2023 season as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Could he get a contract extension before the season begins? In the middle of the year?
Dobbins averaged 6.5 yards per carry after coming back from his midseason knee procedure last year. That was without having his final pull away gear. Gus Edwards will again be a valuable and efficient physical pounder, but if fully healthy, Dobbins could have a leading role that includes more pass-catching opportunities.