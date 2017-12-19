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2017 Pro Bowl Ravens

Dec 19, 2017 at 11:55 AM
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Baltimore Ravens

2017 PRO BOWL RAVENS

The NFL announced Tuesday that three Baltimore Ravens were voted to the Pro Bowl for their standout performances during the 2017 season. LB C.J. Mosley(third),OLB Terrell Suggs(seventh) andS Eric Weddle(fifth) have* *been selected to play in the NFL's annual All-Star game on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 in Orlando, Fla.

Below are the Ravens' 2017 Pro Bowlers who were selected to the AFC squad:

LB C.J. MOSLEY – Third Pro Bowl (starter)

Earning his third Pro Bowl in the past four seasons, the Ravens' 2014 first-round draft pick ranks sixth in the NFL in total tackles (121). He has tallied eight tackles for loss, two interceptions (including a 63-yard touchdown return), one sack, three fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. Mosley and Seattle LB Bobby Wagner are the only NFL defenders to register at least 120 tackles, two interceptions and one sack this season.

"This is a great honor," Mosley stated. "It's always great to represent your teammates and the organization. All the blood, sweat and tears you go through during the season – it's all worth it to make the All-Star game. I give a lot of credit to the D-line for keeping [offensive] linemen off me. I also have to thank 'Wink' [linebackers coach Don Martindale] for putting me in great positions, and I thank coach [John] Harbaugh and [defensive coordinator] Dean Pees. Really, it's great to be able to share this with my teammates."

OLB TERRELL SUGGS – Seventh Pro Bowl

Producing a team-high 11 sacks, Suggs leads the Ravens' standout defense in his 15th NFL season. The 2017 campaign marks Suggs' seventh year registering double-digit sack totals, while he has added 43 total tackles, four forced fumbles (all strip-sacks) and four passes defensed.

"I want to thank all the fans who voted, and I thank my coaches and teammates, as they all have a high expectation for me," Suggs stated. "I also thank the organization for believing in a 15-year vet. I'm speechless. Every time you make it, it's like making it for the first time all over again. It's a really great feeling."

Suggs' seven Pro Bowl invitations rank as the fourth most in Ravens franchise history (LB Ray Lewis – 13, T Jonathan Ogden – 11 and S Ed Reed – nine).

S ERIC WEDDLE – Fifth Pro Bowl (starter)

Weddle has posted six interceptions (including a 45-yard touchdown return), ranking as a team high and tying (two players) for second in the NFL. Adding 60 tackles, eight passes defensed and two forced fumbles, he helps lead a Ravens' defense that stands No. 1 in the league in both turnovers forced (33) and interceptions (22). Additionally, Baltimore also ranks No. 2 in the NFL in defensive passer rating, permitting just a 70.4 mark. Over the past two seasons as a Raven (Weddle was also a Pro Bowler in 2016), the 11-year veteran has registered 10 interceptions, ranking as the NFL's most among all safeties.

"It's pretty amazing," Weddle stated. "You never take for granted, 1) to play in this league, and 2) to try and play at a high level. I've never worked as hard as I did this past year to try and get better from last season and help this team and lead even more so. I'm ecstatic, because I've done so much over the last year to get back to this point, to help my team win, and to hopefully get back to the playoffs."


FIRST ALTERNATE

K Justin Tucker:This season, Tucker – a two-time Pro Bowler – has made 29 of 32 attempts (90.6%), with his misses coming from 58, 62 and 46 (blocked) yards. He is also 34-of-34 on PATs. With 121 points scored, Tucker has passed the 100-point threshold for the sixth-consecutive season. In November, he earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors. Tucker is the NFL's most accurate kicker of all time, hitting on 197 of 219 FGAs to produce a 90.0 success rate. Entering Week 16 vs. the Colts, he has made 14-consecutive field goals.

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