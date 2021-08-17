5 Storylines to Watch in Carolina Practices

James Proche II and Devin Duvernay have enjoyed strong training camps, and that needs to continue with the Ravens having health issues at wide receiver. Groin surgery will keep Rashod Bateman out until September, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Miles Boykin haven't practiced in more than a week, and Sammy Watkins left practice early on Monday and was not on the practice field Tuesday. Head Coach John Harbaugh said that Watkins' issue wasn't serious, but training camp hasn't gone exactly as expected for the revamped wide receiver group. Proche and Duvernay have been bright spots, both having the potential to contribute far more to the passing game than last season. They should get quality work against the Panthers, who drafted cornerback Jacyee Horn in the first round and have veteran Pro Bowler A.J. Bouye. Strong joint practices from Proche and Duvernay would be another positive for the Ravens.