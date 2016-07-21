5 Things You May Not Know About Eric Weddle

Weddle didn't grow up in the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints (LDS), but it has become a huge part of his life. His then-girlfriend turned wife, Chanel, has always been a Mormon and Weddle began attending Sunday meetings with her family. Weddle eventually converted as a college sophomore when the two were no longer dating, and later reunited. Weddle now finds time to squeeze in Sunday meetings before football games, and partly based his decision to sign with the Ravens over other suitors on his faith. Per Bleacher Report's Dan Pompei, among Weddle's 30 questions for perspective teams were whether there were any LDS members on the team and any churches near the team facility. Weddle currently tithes 10 percent of his income to the LDS church.