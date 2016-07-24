5 Things You May Not Know About Mike Wallace

2) He's good friends with Michael Oher

Wallace went to Ole Miss at the same time as former Ravens first-round pick Michael Oher, and the two still remain good friends today. When Wallace was going through the free-agency process this offseason, he actually talked with Oher to get a sense of what the Ravens are like as an organization. "Me and 'Big O,' we've been friends ever since we stepped on campus," Wallace said. "Sometimes I used to stay by his house in Memphis. We've been real good friends our whole time there at Ole Miss. That was one of my closest teammates when I was there." Wallace also went to high school and college with Ravens safety Kendrick Lewis, and the two of them also remain friends.

3) His first name isn't Mike

Wallace's first name is actually Burnell. He went by Burnell in high school before deciding to go by his middle name, Michael.

4) Harbaugh wouldn't let him leave on his free-agent visit without agreeing to a contract