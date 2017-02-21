



The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts and the Baltimore Ravens announce the Baltimore Ravens Innovation Challenge at Light City, during Labs@LightCity, the festival's six-day innovation conference. The Baltimore Ravens Innovation Challenge at Light City is a live pitch competition where six startup companies present in front of a panel of judges to win a year-long marketing package with a value of $200,000 from the Baltimore Ravens. Applications are now being accepted from Baltimore City and Baltimore County-based startups who wish to participate in the competition taking place at SocialLab@Light City on Thursday, April 6 from 6:00-8:00pm. Applications are available on www.lightcity.org and can be found here: http://bit.ly/InnovChallengeLightCity.

Six finalists will be selected from submissions received by Monday, March 6, 2017. The finalists will then pitch to a live audience of attendees and a panel of judges featuring investors, Baltimore Ravens personnel and members of the startup and innovation communities. The winning company will receive a one year in-stadium marketing and advertising package from the Baltimore Ravens with an approximate value of $200,000. The package includes LED Signage at M&T Bank Stadium, digital advertisements on the Ravens' website, print advertising in the Ravens Yearbook and Ravens Gameday publications and exposure at RavensWalk, Ravens Training Camp and the Ravens Flock Festival. Once selected, the winning company will work directly with the Baltimore Ravens to execute the sponsorship.

Eligible companies must be based in Baltimore City or Baltimore County with a revenue of under $5 million and demonstrate a unique approach to its market, product or service. All companies are welcome to apply except those in industries in which the Ravens have category exclusive partners, including beer and financial services. A full list of terms and conditions can be found on www.lightcity.org.

Light City 2017 takes place Friday, March 31 through Saturday, April 8, 2017. Light City is a free festival that transforms Baltimore with large-scale light installations, performances, music and innovation. Central to Light City is the 1.5-mile BGE Light Art Walk along Baltimore's Inner Harbor, featuring more than 50 attractions including illuminated sculptures, projections, interactive technologies, performances, concerts, food and beverage vendors and a children's area. Accompanying the festival during the day is Labs@LightCity, a six-day innovation conference that brings together national innovators and thought leaders across six key industries. Light City is open from 7pm-11pm on weeknights and from 7pm until midnight on the weekends.

About the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts:The Baltimore Office of Promotion &The Arts is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization which serves as Baltimore City's arts council, film office, and events agency. By producing large-scale events such as Light City, Artscape and the Baltimore Book Festival, and providing funding and support to artists, arts programs and organizations across the city, BOPA's goal is to make Baltimore a more vibrant and creative city.