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Billy Cundiff and Michael Oher Host 12th Annual Goodwill Gridiron Halloween Party

Nov 02, 2011 at 02:00 PM
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On Monday night (10/31), Ravens players did not suit up to play a game. Instead, they left their uniforms at home to suit up in their best Halloween attire for the 12th Annual Goodwill Gridiron Halloween Party at Dave & Buster's.

Kicker Billy Cundiff, dressed as Elvis, and T Michael Oher, donning a Jason mask, hosted the event, which benefitted Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake.

Ravens players, including running back Damien Berry, long snapper Morgan Cox, defensive back Danny Gorrer, defensive tackle Bryan Hall and cornerback Bryan McCann, joined the co-hosts to meet and greet fans. Linebacker Prescott Burgess, sporting a fireman outfit, running back Matt Lawrence, dressed as Julius Caesar, and cornerback Lardarius Webb, dressed as a pirate, were among many of the partygoers who showed off their Halloween spirit. Defensive end Arthur Jones and tight end Ed Dickson scared fans when they showed up as characters from the popular horror films Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Nightmare on Elm Street.

During the event, partygoers took advantage of photo opportunities with Ravens players, and enjoyed arcade games and bowling. They also bid on items, including Ravens autographed memorabilia, during the silent auction.

The highlight of the night was the costume contest. Acting as the judges, the players had a tough time deciding who the winner would be. Contestants were asked to engage in a dance-off to help the judges reach a verdict. In the end, a guest dressed as a character from the video game Halo won the honor of best costume.

In 2010, Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake provided training, employment and family support services to over 16,000 individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment. Over the last 11 years, the partnership between Goodwill and the Ravens has raised more than $1 million.

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