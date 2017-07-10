Brandon Williams Gets Married, Chris Wormley Gets Engaged

After 7+ years I finally got off my butt and made this #Gorgeous woman my wife. Since college she has stuck with me and unconditionally loved me through it all. I can not ask for a more amazing woman. God thank you for blessing me with this Angel. She keeps me on track when season gets hectic. She holds down the fort and wrestles with our boys when I'm away. She represents me and the organization very well when we are in the public eye or just chilling in the Baltimore community. She is a true Super Woman. Not only a hero to our kids but to me as well. She has my back no matter what and I have hers. I love you soo much @alyssawylene (Mrs. Williams) Flesh of my flesh and bone of my bone. And with the blood of Jesus Christ we have arisen as One. I love you. All of you and for the rest of my life that will never change. •Meet the Williams• @caitlinjoycephotography @elleellinghaus @pschairartistry @gypsyveil

A post shared by Brandon Williams (@brandonw_66) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:39am PDT