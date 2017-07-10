Brandon Williams Gets Married, Chris Wormley Gets Engaged

Jul 10, 2017 at 09:14 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

10_WilliamsWedding_news.jpg


Summer lovin', had me a blast.

That seems to be the theme song for the Ravens these days. As the Ravens enjoy their summer vacation before training camp begins later this month, several players are celebrating significant romantic milestones.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams married his college sweetheart, Alyssa, on July 1. Since then, the newlyweds have been honeymooning in Greece.

After 7+ years I finally got off my butt and made this #Gorgeous woman my wife. Since college she has stuck with me and unconditionally loved me through it all. I can not ask for a more amazing woman. God thank you for blessing me with this Angel. She keeps me on track when season gets hectic. She holds down the fort and wrestles with our boys when I'm away. She represents me and the organization very well when we are in the public eye or just chilling in the Baltimore community. She is a true Super Woman. Not only a hero to our kids but to me as well. She has my back no matter what and I have hers. I love you soo much @alyssawylene (Mrs. Williams) Flesh of my flesh and bone of my bone. And with the blood of Jesus Christ we have arisen as One. I love you. All of you and for the rest of my life that will never change. •Meet the Williams• @caitlinjoycephotography @elleellinghaus @pschairartistry @gypsyveil

A post shared by Brandon Williams (@brandonw_66) on

True success doesn't dwell in material, selfish gains. It comes from within your soul. The fact of you knowing that everyday you wake up and grind for your loved ones. When you realize that it's bigger than you, and what "You" have, only then will you truly be successful. Building this life for my family has been trying, but I keep pressing on cause I know that when it's all said and done they will be taken care of. That is my purpose and my duty as a Father, a Husband, and most importantly a man of God. Yes I do what I do because I love the game and it's fun, but what fulfils me and the reason that I feel successful is because I am living out my purpose, through God, for my family. That's it, that's my success. That's what I live for. #GodLife #HusbandLife #FatherLife #MoreLife #DoMore #BeMore #LiveMore

A post shared by Brandon Williams (@brandonw_66) on

How Bout Dat!!! @alyssawylene

A post shared by Brandon Williams (@brandonw_66) on

As Brandon and Alyssa celebrate their wedding, defensive end Chris Wormley better get to work planning his. The rookie defensive end proposed to his girlfriend on a boat in a picturesque location last week.

Fiancé

A post shared by Chris Wormley (@big_worm43) on

And there just must be something about this time of the year because defensive end Bronson Kaufusi and center Matt Skura both celebrated anniversaries within the last week. Linebackers Brennen Beyer and Lamar Louis also both got married on July 2.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

