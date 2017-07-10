Brandon Williams Gets Married, Chris Wormley Gets Engaged

Summer lovin', had me a blast.
That seems to be the theme song for the Ravens these days. As the Ravens enjoy their summer vacation before training camp begins later this month, several players are celebrating significant romantic milestones.
Defensive tackle Brandon Williams married his college sweetheart, Alyssa, on July 1. Since then, the newlyweds have been honeymooning in Greece.
As Brandon and Alyssa celebrate their wedding, defensive end Chris Wormley better get to work planning his. The rookie defensive end proposed to his girlfriend on a boat in a picturesque location last week.
And there just must be something about this time of the year because defensive end Bronson Kaufusi and center Matt Skura both celebrated anniversaries within the last week. Linebackers Brennen Beyer and Lamar Louis also both got married on July 2.