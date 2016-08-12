Byrne Identity: Family Tragedy Leads To Meeting With John Harbaugh

"It meant the world to our mom to be here today," Jessica reflected. "She obviously wanted my dad to be here. She – and us – feel so honored to be here."

Debbie was nervous about meeting the head coach. (You couldn't tell. She handled the meeting with grace and dignity.) She wasn't sure the right words would come out, so, when she presented the glass to Harbs, she handed him a note. "At the funeral mass the Deacon talked about your priorities with church and family. He compared you with Tom and talked about the love Tom had for the Ravens. ... Our family is so honored to meet you in person and let you know about a very special fan who will be watching from heaven."

Jessica wrote: "We know our father would be truly honored and appreciate that you did this for his family."

No, Jessica, it was our honor. As we walked away from the family three days ago, Harbs looked at me and said, "How lucky are we to meet great people like that. It's a privilege, an honor. We are so fortunate."

Some Good Observations From Last Night

It's easy to notice running backs when they do well. We can all see that, and West and Dixon certainly served notice that they can compete.

Remember when Crockett Gillmore proclaimed during OTAs that "the Ravens have the best set of tight ends in the NFL." Well, Gillmore, Benjamin Watson and Dennis Pitta didn't play last night, but second-year tight end Maxx Williams looked strong, as did Nick Boyle, who is suspended for the first 10 games of the season. Darren Waller, another second-year player, caught five for 48 yards, but he did have a ball bounce off his chest for an interception. No doubt, we have a ton of talent at the position.

There was a lot of juggling on the offensive line, but every group protected our QBs well, always a key to life in the NFL.

He's supposed to be good – he made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2014 – but C.J. Mosley looked fast and explosive.

We put a lot of pressure on the Panthers' QBs, much provided by yet another second-year guy, rush linebacker Za'Darius Smith, linebacker Chris Carter and rookie (fifth-round draft pick) linebacker Matthew Judon.

And, here's a shoutout to Matt Elam. He has taken some criticism, justified at times. But, he's coming on and looked sharp in a couple of series last night.

Quoting O.J. Brigance who delivered a message through his voice machine to Harbs after the game – and then John repeated it to the team: "Winning is always good."

Let's keep doing that.

Talk with you next week,