Reports: Nnamdi Madubuike Expected to Play This Season Following Neck Surgery

The standout defensive lineman missed almost the entire 2025 season after suffering a season-ending neck injury in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. There have been no recent updates from the Ravens or Madubuike regarding his status.

However, Madubuike has been posting clips of himself working out on social media, and Schefter's report is a positive indication that the 28-year-old Madubuike intends to resume playing.

Madubuike has been one of the NFL's top defensive tackles, a two-time Pro Bowler (2023, 2024) who is a disruptive force as both a run-stopper and pass rusher. His return would be a major boost for Baltimore's defense.

Madubuike often occupies two blockers, allowing others on the Ravens defense to make plays even when he doesn't. He had a career-high 13 sacks and 58 tackles in 2023 when he was named a second-team All-Pro. From the start of 2023 until he was placed on injured reserve, Madubuike's 21.5 sacks were the most among NFL defensive tackles.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said last week that the Ravens would like to add at least one defensive lineman in this week's draft, regardless of Madubuike's availability.

"I would say that Nnamdi's status doesn't really affect us that much in terms of like what we're going to do in the draft at the defensive tackle position," DeCosta said. "Certainly, we would love to get a young defensive lineman if we can. I think it's important to try and do that every single year if we can. It's an important position.