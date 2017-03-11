Caw: How Tony Jefferson And Danny Woodhead's Kids Are Acclimating To Baltimore

New Ravens Tony Jefferson and Danny Woodhead sported some fresh Ravens quarter-zips for Friday's press conference and talked about how excited they are to be in purple and black.
Now they're getting their kids on board.
Baltimore's new free-agent prizes put out a couple adorable tweets Saturday morning:
The Ravens are Jefferson's second team after he spent the last four years with the Arizona Cardinals.
The Ravens are Woodhead's fourth NFL team since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Chadron State. He previously played for the New York Jets (2009-2010), New England Patriots (2010-2012) and San Diego Chargers (2013-2016).
While speaking with Ravens fans on Facebook Live Friday, Woodhead said "I want this to be my last stop, I really do. I want to end as a Raven." He inked a three-year contract that would take him to 35 years old.
