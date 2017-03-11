Caw: How Tony Jefferson And Danny Woodhead's Kids Are Acclimating To Baltimore

The Ravens are Woodhead's fourth NFL team since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Chadron State. He previously played for the New York Jets (2009-2010), New England Patriots (2010-2012) and San Diego Chargers (2013-2016).

While speaking with Ravens fans on Facebook Live Friday, Woodhead said "I want this to be my last stop, I really do. I want to end as a Raven." He inked a three-year contract that would take him to 35 years old.