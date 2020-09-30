Defensive Back Marcus Gilchrist Signed to Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed veteran defensive back Marcus Gilchrist to the practice squad.

The 31-year-old Gilchrist has played both safety and cornerback during his career. His best season was with the Jets in 2015 when he had a career-high 82 tackles and three interceptions as a starting safety.

He was with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season before being released in December, and has also spent time with the Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans and San Diego Chargers.