Around the AFC North: Browns Trade Myles Garrett to Rams in Blockbuster Deal

Cleveland Browns: Garrett Traded to Rams for Jared Verse

The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams have rocked the NFL world.

The Browns sent two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Rams in exchange for two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick. The teams announced the trade late Monday afternoon.

The Rams acquired one of the most dominant edge rushers of the 21st century. Garrett broke the NFL's single-season sack record in 2025, and his 125.5 career sacks are the most among active players. He joins a Rams squad who was already thought of as a Super Bowl favorite.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said the team's intention was for Garrett to be a "one-helmet player for his entire career" but the Rams' trade offer became too good to pass up.

"When the Rams first approached us with the possibility of trading Myles, we remained convicted in our position, but as discussions intensified we were stuck at a legitimate crossroads: do we hold on to a truly generational player who has become the identity of our team, or do we make the difficult decision that we think is best for the organization over the long run?" Berry stated. "In that framework, the decision became clear, although our emotions were muddled."

After facing Garrett twice a year for the past nine seasons, the Ravens are not set to face him or the Rams in 2026. In 16 career games against the Ravens as a Brown, Garrett had 14 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 23 quarterback hits. Last season, he had 5.5 sacks and 12 pressures in two games.

Verse, who's from Dayton, Ohio, will try to continue his rise as one of the NFL's most promising young defenders. Verse was the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year and posted 7.5 sacks last season. Only Micah Parsons and Garrett have more pressures than Verse's 99 since he entered the league, per ESPN Research.

Some people swing for the fences. For years, the Rams have swung for neighboring counties, as they've made just two first-round picks since the 2017 NFL Draft. Only time will tell if this big-time investment pays off.

It's a historically rare deal. Per ESPN, it's the first time since 1997 that a reigning Defensive Player of the Year has changed teams the following offseason. That offseason, defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield left San Francisco for Washington in free agency.