Around the AFC North: Browns Trade Myles Garrett to Rams in Blockbuster Deal

Cleveland Browns: Garrett Traded to Rams for Jared Verse
The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams have rocked the NFL world.
The Browns sent two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Rams in exchange for two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick. The teams announced the trade late Monday afternoon.
The Rams acquired one of the most dominant edge rushers of the 21st century. Garrett broke the NFL's single-season sack record in 2025, and his 125.5 career sacks are the most among active players. He joins a Rams squad who was already thought of as a Super Bowl favorite.
Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said the team's intention was for Garrett to be a "one-helmet player for his entire career" but the Rams' trade offer became too good to pass up.
"When the Rams first approached us with the possibility of trading Myles, we remained convicted in our position, but as discussions intensified we were stuck at a legitimate crossroads: do we hold on to a truly generational player who has become the identity of our team, or do we make the difficult decision that we think is best for the organization over the long run?" Berry stated. "In that framework, the decision became clear, although our emotions were muddled."
After facing Garrett twice a year for the past nine seasons, the Ravens are not set to face him or the Rams in 2026. In 16 career games against the Ravens as a Brown, Garrett had 14 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 23 quarterback hits. Last season, he had 5.5 sacks and 12 pressures in two games.
Verse, who's from Dayton, Ohio, will try to continue his rise as one of the NFL's most promising young defenders. Verse was the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year and posted 7.5 sacks last season. Only Micah Parsons and Garrett have more pressures than Verse's 99 since he entered the league, per ESPN Research.
Some people swing for the fences. For years, the Rams have swung for neighboring counties, as they've made just two first-round picks since the 2017 NFL Draft. Only time will tell if this big-time investment pays off.
It's a historically rare deal. Per ESPN, it's the first time since 1997 that a reigning Defensive Player of the Year has changed teams the following offseason. That offseason, defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield left San Francisco for Washington in free agency.
The Browns will continue their rebuild as they stockpile draft picks in future years and still get a young pass rusher on the rise.
Pittsburgh Steelers: "No Movement Either Way" on a Contract Extension for Patrick Queen
Linebacker Patrick Queen, who's entering the final season of a three-year, $41 million contract with the Steelers, updated reporters on a potential contract extension.
"It was talks here and there, but nothing crazy... no movement either way," Queen told reporters via Pittsburgh Steelers on SI. "At the end of the day they've got business to handle, and my business is to go out there and play the best football I can. Put myself in a good position, put our team in a good position so that we can both be successful."
Despite the current lack of progress, Queen said he wasn't stressing about the situation because he's still under contract this season. According to Spotrac, Queen is set to earn a base salary of $10.83 million and a roster bonus of $2.5 million.
"I've got a good amount of money coming in this year, so at the end of the day I could care less," Queen said. "If they do want to extend, cool. If not, cool. Like I said, at the end of the day it's a business. I got my business to handle, they've got theirs to handle. The better I play, the better we're both going to be, so at the end of the day, that's all I care about."
Extending Queen may be wise considering that he's been one of the NFL's most consistently productive linebackers since he was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Ravens. He's only failed to reach 100 total tackles in a season once, and that was when he had 98 in 2022. He's also never missed a game.
Cincinnati Bengals: Shemar Stewart Eager to Take a Step Forward in 2026
The Bengals' re-tooling of their defense, which was one of the NFL's worst last season, has largely involved bringing in new players. The most notable addition so far has been former New York Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, who the Giants traded in exchange for the No. 10-overall pick in this year's draft.
But one potential contributor to a hopeful bounce back was on the team in 2025.
Defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is looking to turn a page. The 2025 first-round pick was limited to just eight games due to injury, logging just 11 total tackles and one sack. Stewart also missed the first week of training camp and a few practices in July, as he was holding out over language in his rookie contract.
However, Stewart is excited about his sophomore season in the NFL.
"It's been a great start to year two," Stewart told reporters. "I feel that comes from mental clarity. Once you know what you're doing, you can play and move a little faster."
Stewart spoke of mental struggles that affected him during games.
"I would be out there and ehhhhh. I somewhat know what I need to do, but I'm not 100 percent sure, and then go there and I overthink. I don't make a play," he said.
One teammate who could vouch for Stewart taking a step forward this fall is fellow rookie and former college teammate Cashius Howell. The two played one season at Texas A&M together in 2024.
"It feels like we've got the same vibe we had going at A&M," Howell says. "He's a freak of nature when it comes to physical attributes. Long arms. Big, fast, strong can jump. His get-off is crazy. One of the best get-offs I've seen. Just a good overall player."