Around the AFC North: Aaron Rodgers Participates in Steelers OTAs After Signing Contract

Pittsburgh Steelers: Aaron Rodgers on the Field at OTAs
Aaron Rodgers was back on the practice field Monday as the Pittsburgh Steelers began OTAs.
The future Hall of Fame quarterback reached agreement on a one-year contract over the weekend, and the team officially announced the deal on Monday.
Rodgers' deal is worth at least $22 million guaranteed, with incentives that raise it to $25 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
After signing the deal, Rodgers was on the practice field throwing passes to teammates.
The Steelers made several offseason moves that indicated they expected Rodgers to return for his second year with Pittsburgh, and his 22nd NFL season. His longtime head coach with the Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy, was hired by Pittsburgh to replace Mike Tomlin, who resigned after 19 seasons.
The Steelers' quarterback room also includes Will Howard, Mason Rudolph, and rookie Drew Allar, who was drafted in the third round. However, Rodgers will be the quarterback Pittsburgh counts on for another season, after he started 16 games for them in 2025 and led them to the AFC North title.
Rodgers won both games he started against the Ravens in 2025, including a victory in the regular season finale that decided the division title. In Week 13 at M&T Bank Stadium, Rodgers completed 23 of 34 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown as the Steelers prevailed, 27-22. In Week 18, Rodgers threw for a season-high 294 yards against Baltimore and completed the go-ahead touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III with 55 seconds to play.
The Steelers will visit Baltimore in the Week 18 regular season finale. So if Rodgers opts to retire after the season, the final game of his career could take place at M&T Bank Stadium.
Cincinnati Bengals: 2026 Schedule Does Bengals Favors
There were few complaints coming from Cincinnati after last week's NFL schedule release.
The Bengals are favored in 15 of their 17 games, according to DraftKings sportsbook. Only the Rams are favored in more games (16) than the Bengals.
Cincinnati also has seven consecutive 1 p.m. kickoffs to start the regular season. Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. loves what he sees when he looks at the schedule.
"I've got no complaint about that," Brown said via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. "As a player, we'll get on a roll and get on a roll as a team. No late game nights, a lot of rest, the same routine. That consistency is going to help us."
The Bengals also got their wish to host the Ravens in primetime, after playing a primetime game in Baltimore for four straight years. The Ravens will travel to Cincinnati on New Year's Eve in Week 17, in a game that could have huge playoff implications in the AFC North.
"I love the home primetime game any time," Bengals says running back Chase Brown said. "But it's great to play one where people are celebrating the new year.
"Honestly, I like playing in Baltimore. They have a great environment, too. But we'll beat that out with the energy here."
Cleveland Browns: Deion Sanders Wants to Meet With Todd Monken to Discuss Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders enters his second NFL season locked in a battle with Deshaun Watson for the starting quarterback job in Cleveland.
Sanders was coached in high school and college by his father, Deion Sanders, who is Colorado's head coach and an NFL Hall of Famer.
The older Sanders wants to meet with Browns Head Coach Todd Monken this offseason, hoping to share insight on how to maximize Shedeur's talent.
"I want to meet him because I think it's vital that as a coach, not the dad, I can tell him a few things about [Shedeur], how to get him going," Deion said on "The Barbershop” podcast, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. "That wasn't asked of me a year ago. I don't understand it. Even a guy like Travis Hunter being drafted to Jacksonville and I've had him for the last three [years], don't you think you would want to talk to me to ask me what gets him going and what backs him off? You would want to know that.
"So, I anticipate, and I can't wait to have that conversation with Coach Monken."
The older Sanders said he likes what he's heard from Monken since his arrival in Cleveland after spending the previous three seasons as the Ravens' offensive coordinator.
"I love it, man, because [Monken is] a straight shooter," Sanders said.