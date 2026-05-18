Around the AFC North: Aaron Rodgers Participates in Steelers OTAs After Signing Contract

Cleveland Browns: Deion Sanders Wants to Meet With Todd Monken to Discuss Shedeur Sanders

"I want to meet him because I think it's vital that as a coach, not the dad, I can tell him a few things about [Shedeur], how to get him going," Deion said on "The Barbershop” podcast, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. "That wasn't asked of me a year ago. I don't understand it. Even a guy like Travis Hunter being drafted to Jacksonville and I've had him for the last three [years], don't you think you would want to talk to me to ask me what gets him going and what backs him off? You would want to know that.