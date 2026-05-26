Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Predicts Bengals Will Win This Year's Super Bowl

Pittsburgh Steelers: Neck Surgery Leaves Broderick Jones' Future Uncertain

Left tackle Broderick Jones, who started 38 games over the past three seasons, has an uncertain future after undergoing spinal fusion surgery this offseason.

Jones did individual work at OTAs last week but has not been cleared for team drills. Jones said no target date had been set for his return to full workouts.

"I don't really have a timeline," Jones told Chris Harlan of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, via Pro Football Talk. "They're just monitoring it day by day, and we go from there."

Even if Jones is cleared for contact, he may no longer be in the starting lineup. Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option, and Troy Fautanu could move from right tackle to become the starter at left tackle.

The Steelers drafted former Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor in the first round, and he and Dylan Cook are expected to compete at right tackle.

Jones is simply concentrating on trying to get healthy.