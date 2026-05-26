Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Predicts Bengals Will Win This Year's Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Believes Roster Is Most Talented of His Career
Joe Burrow is bullish on Cincinnati's offseason moves.
The franchise quarterback loves the Bengals' offseason acquisitions, which included Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, edge rusher Boye Mafe, and safety Bryan Cook.
The Bengals have missed the playoffs the past three seasons, but they went to the Super Bowl in 2021 and reached the AFC championship game in 2022. Burrow thinks the 2026 Bengals are better than those teams.
"I think this is the most talented roster that we've had since I've been here," Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.
"We're going to go win a lot of games this year and play great and win a Super Bowl."
The Bengals are clearly in win-now mode, and Burrow likes the philosophy of adding veterans with a proven track record.
"We got guys that work really hard to put themselves in position to perform well, perform to our standard," Burrow said. "We haven't necessarily done that for a couple of years, so we brought some guys in who have been there and done that and have their own standard of play."
Cleveland Browns: Not Everything Is Going Smoothly During Quarterback Competition
Head Coach Todd Monken wasn't happy with Cleveland's quarterbacks during an Organized Team Activity practice last week.
The Browns are holding an open competition featuring Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel. After watching an apparently lackadaisical day of throwing, Monken made his quarterbacks a target for criticism.
"We threw interceptions in 7-on-7 for God's sakes," Monken told reporters via Pro Football Talk. "Who does that? There's no pass rush. It was embarrassing."
Monken wasn't specific about who struggled the most, nor did he indicate which quarterback is the frontrunner in the competition. He would like to name a starting quarterback by the end of the spring, but he won't rush to decide.
"Nothing's really changed," Monken said. "We're gonna rotate those guys and play the best player. We'll see."
Pittsburgh Steelers: Neck Surgery Leaves Broderick Jones' Future Uncertain
Left tackle Broderick Jones, who started 38 games over the past three seasons, has an uncertain future after undergoing spinal fusion surgery this offseason.
Jones did individual work at OTAs last week but has not been cleared for team drills. Jones said no target date had been set for his return to full workouts.
"I don't really have a timeline," Jones told Chris Harlan of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, via Pro Football Talk. "They're just monitoring it day by day, and we go from there."
Even if Jones is cleared for contact, he may no longer be in the starting lineup. Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option, and Troy Fautanu could move from right tackle to become the starter at left tackle.
The Steelers drafted former Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor in the first round, and he and Dylan Cook are expected to compete at right tackle.
Jones is simply concentrating on trying to get healthy.
"It's all a business at the end of the day," Jones said. "I'm coming off a neck injury. Nobody knows what the future holds for me. Of course, they have to do what they do."