Ed Reed Hosts High School Football Clinic

Ravens Players Encourage Students to Stay Active and Eat Healthy

On Tuesday (10/11), students from Cranberry Station Elementary (Westminster) and Oakland Mills Middle (Columbia) were pleasantly surprised when Ravens players made an appearance at their school.

Linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo, along with Ravens cheerleaders, helped kick off the Project ACES/Play 60 Challenge at Cranberry Station. Ayanbadejo spoke to students on the importance of eating healthy and exercising daily. He shared ways he stays fit at home and participated in a relay race with students.

In the afternoon, long snapper Morgan Cox and linebacker Jameel McClain attended a Play 60 assembly at Oakland Mills. With the help of Ravens mascot Poe and Ravens cheerleaders, McClain and Cox encouraged students to participate in the Play 60 Challenge. McClain told children that instead of playing video games, they needed to go outside and play for 60 minutes.