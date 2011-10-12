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Ed Reed Hosts High School Football Clinic

Oct 12, 2011 at 11:54 AM

*Ed Reed Hosts Football Clinic at Booker T. Washington Middle School *

On Tuesday (10/11), Safety Ed Reed gave students at Booker T. Washington Middle School a healthy reason to skip class. Reed hosted his annual fitness clinic, which encourages students to stay active and eat right.

Reed was joined by running backs Damien Berry and Ray Rice, wide receiver Anquan Boldin, defensive back Danny Gorrer, tackle Michael Oher, quarterback Tyrod Taylor and cornerbacks Lardarius Webb and Cary Williams.

The Ravens players helped teach students the fundamentals of football by participating in various drills with the students. Students were able to learn vital football techniques and even had the opportunity to compete against some of the players in relay races.

At the end of the clinic, students joined the players for a group huddle, where Reed stressed the importance of kids playing outside and drinking plenty of water. Rice also encouraged students to work hard in school and study every day.

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Ravens Players Encourage Students to Stay Active and Eat Healthy

On Tuesday (10/11), students from Cranberry Station Elementary (Westminster) and Oakland Mills Middle (Columbia) were pleasantly surprised when Ravens players made an appearance at their school.

Linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo, along with Ravens cheerleaders, helped kick off the Project ACES/Play 60 Challenge at Cranberry Station. Ayanbadejo spoke to students on the importance of eating healthy and exercising daily. He shared ways he stays fit at home and participated in a relay race with students.

In the afternoon, long snapper Morgan Cox and linebacker Jameel McClain attended a Play 60 assembly at Oakland Mills. With the help of Ravens mascot Poe and Ravens cheerleaders, McClain and Cox encouraged students to participate in the Play 60 Challenge. McClain told children that instead of playing video games, they needed to go outside and play for 60 minutes.

After the assembly, Cox and McClain signed autographs and made sure to compliment the school band on their performance. Both former saxophone players posed for pictures and shared their middle school band experiences with the students.

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