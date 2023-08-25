Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Basics

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), NFL Network and more. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Radio: 98 Rock (98.7 FM). TV broadcast is simulcast with radio for preseason games.

History

After the Ravens' record 24-game preseason winning streak was snapped Monday by the Commanders, Baltimore is looking to get back to winning. The only preseason meeting between the Ravens and Buccaneers occurred in 2013. The Ravens won, 44-16, in Tampa as Justin Tucker kicked three field goals, including a 57-yarder.

Stakes

It's the preseason finale for both teams, so players on the bubble will be looking to secure a roster spot. Most starters won't play, but this is an important game for those trying to win a starting job or competing for more playing time.

Key Storylines

Who will be Baltimore's backup quarterback Week 1?

Josh Johnson played well against Washington and Tyler Huntley has been nursing a hamstring injury. Another strong performance by Johnson against Tampa Bay could make it harder for the coaching staff to decide which quarterback should be Lamar Jackson's backup.

Will this game determine the starting left guard?

The coaching staff isn't rushing into a decision on who will start at left guard, but John Simpson started against Washington and has been consistent throughout training camp. Another strong game could give Simpson the nod over rookie Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Guard/tackle Ben Cleveland is also looking to produce some strong tape to cap the preseason.

Which cornerbacks will continue to stand out?

The cornerback rotation still needs to be sorted out after multiple injuries at the position. Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet and Jalyn Armour-Davis all returned to practice this week, and Ar'Darius Washington had a strong game against the Commanders. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Ronald Darby could play against Tampa Bay, and any cornerback who performs well could improve his position on the depth chart with Week 1 fast approaching.

Players to Watch

OLB David Ojabo

Game reps are important for Ojabo, a young player who's essentially a rookie after missing almost the entire 2022 season with an Achilles injury. Ojabo is being counted on as a pass rusher and is looking for his first sack of the preseason. A strong showing in this game would be a good way to launch himself into Week 1.

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Injuries have kept Armour-Davis from establishing a consistent rhythm during his two seasons with the Ravens, and it remains to be seen where he stands in the fluid cornerback situation. Ending the preseason with a strong performance could help the talented fourth-round pick rise in the cornerback pecking order.

OLB Jadeveon Clowney