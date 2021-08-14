Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Saints

Basics

Kickoff: 7 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Channel 7 (DC), WGAL Channel 8 (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster), WWCW Channel 21 (Roanoke), WUPV Channel 12 (Richmond), WTZV, Channel 33 (Norfolk), WMDT, Channel 47 (Delmarva), WWCP Channel 8, (State College/Johnstown/Altoona), Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Mike Nolan (analyst), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.8 FM), simulcast with TV; WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)

Stakes

The Ravens have a 17-game preseason winning streak dating back to 2015. There are also many players competing for roster spots and playing time who want to make a positive impression.

History

Baltimore is undefeated against the Saints in five preseason matchups. They last met during the preseason in 2017, when the Ravens edged the Saints, 14-13, in New Orleans.

Storylines

Will this game bring more clarity to the backup quarterback competition?

Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley are competing to be Lamar Jackson's backup, and Jackson will only play briefly (if he sees any action). That should give McSorley and Huntley an opportunity for plenty of reps and a chance to impress. Both quarterbacks should be sharp, because they got plenty of reps during the first 10 days of training camp when Jackson was out.

Which young players will step up?

There are rookies looking to make a splash like first-round pick Odafe Oweh and fifth-round pick Daelin Hayes. There are a host players looking for bigger roles, like wide receivers James Proche II and Devin Duvernay and inside linebacker Malik Harrison. There are returning players looking to solidify their position, like outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson. With jobs at stake, and players on both sides getting their first chance to compete against another team, the intensity level will be high.

Can the Ravens escape this game in decent health?

The wide receiver and offensive line groups are dealing with injuries. The Ravens are a deep team, but they don't want to see more players go down in this game.

Key Matchups

Ravens wide receivers vs. Saints secondary

This is an opportunity for young receivers such as Proche, Duvernay and Tylan Wallace to make a case for a consistent role in the offense.

Ravens pass rushers vs. Saints offensive line

Baltimore would love to see some of its young pass rushers like Ferguson, Oweh, and Hayes win one-on-one battles and get to the quarterback. They could be going against former Ravens offensive linemen James Hurst, who is a top reserve in New Orleans.

Ravens offensive line vs. Saints front seven