How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

Nov 25, 2021 at 10:59 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112521-WLS

The Baltimore Ravens sit atop the AFC North through 11 weeks, but now the chase will really begin with a "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • National TV: NBC Sunday Night Football
  • Local TV: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore); WRC Ch. 4 (Washington)
  • Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live video streams are available on the following platforms:

LISTEN LIVE

  • Ravens Mobile app
  • Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
  • National Radio: Westwood One Sports
  • Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst)
  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)

Related Content

news

Cover Story: Tavon Young's Battle With the Injury Bug

Considering he missed three of his five NFL seasons with injuries, Young entered this year as a question mark. He's not only played in every game, but he's been one of the secondary's steadiest performers.
news

Late for Work 11/25: Ravens Should Be Thankful for These 'Agile Big Bodies'

Ranking the Ravens' 'easiest' and most difficult games remaining. What changes could be made to the roster in the coming weeks? Ravens select a defensive back in CBS Sports' latest mock draft.
news

Who's Practicing Who's Not vs. Browns

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Brandon Williams returned to practice. Starting cornerback Anthony Averett is still sidelined, while defensive end Calais Campbell is in concussion protocol. 
news

Nick Boyle Details His Grueling Comeback From Major Knee Injury

Baltimore Ravens TE Nick Boyle is back on the field after two knee surgeries and confident he can return to being the same dominant player he was before.
news

News & Notes: Ravens View Sunday Night Game vs. Browns 'Like a Championship Game'

Keeping Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney away from Lamar Jackson will be a huge challenge. John Harbaugh talks about 'bittersweet' loss of Trace McSorley. Chuck Clark doesn't believe that the defense yields big plays because it has too much on its plate.
news

Four Former Ravens Among 26 Hall of Fame Semifinalists for 2022

Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Sr. and Devin Hester are among the modern-era semifinalists up for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Lamar Jackson Is 'Feeling Great' After Strange Illness

Quarterback Lamar Jackson talks about the illness that knocked him out of the Chicago game.
news

Mailbag: Could Devin Duvernay Have a Deebo Samuel-Like Role?

Thoughts on leaving Chris Westry on an island? Who will be the leading running back the rest of the way? What draft picks might be of interest? 
news

Kevin Zeitler Assists Hometown Waukesha Parade Victims

Kevin Zeitler and his wife, Sara, are assisting those impacted by Sunday's tragedy that took place during a Christmas parade in Zeitler's hometown.
news

Late for Work 11/24: The Case for And Against the Ravens Pursuing Phillip Lindsay

Bleacher Report says Marquise Brown has shed bust label (huh?). How does Wink Martindale's scheme affect edge rushers? Looking at the formation that has gotten wide receivers open this year. 
news

Ravens Sign Three Players to Practice Squad, Including a Quarterback

Quarterback Kenji Bahar, cornerback Kevin Toliver and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith have been signed to the practice squad. 
Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising