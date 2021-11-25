How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens sit atop the AFC North through 11 weeks, but now the chase will really begin with a "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.
Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:
WATCH ON TV
- National TV: NBC Sunday Night Football
- Local TV: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore); WRC Ch. 4 (Washington)
- Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live video streams are available on the following platforms:
- Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android
- Ravens website (on iOS devices using Safari only)
- Ravens Pregame Live: Shelby Granath, Torrey Smith, Garrett Downing, Marshal Yanda (guest) and WBAL's "Puppy With a Purpose" Tucker (guest)
Starts at 7:15 p.m. on YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
LISTEN LIVE
- Ravens Mobile app
- Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
- National Radio: Westwood One Sports
- Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst)
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)