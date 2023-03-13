Ravens Free Agency Tracker

Mar 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Monday, March 13

Ravens Release Calais Campbell

The Ravens have released defensive lineman Calais Campbell in a move that creates $7 million in reported salary-cap space. General Manager Eric DeCosta said the door is open to a return for the 36-year-old veteran, who is still playing at a high level and is a highly-valued leader on and off the field.

Ben Powers Planning to Sign With Broncos

Free-agent guard Ben Powers is planning to sign a four-year deal with the Denver Broncos, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and veteran Broncos reporter Mike Klis. Powers is one of the top free-agent guards on the market after a breakout fourth season as the Ravens' full-time starter. Powers was widely expected to be priced out of Baltimore.

Josh Oliver Heading to Vikings

The Vikings have agreed to terms with tight end Josh Oliver on a three-year, $21 million deal, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. After being primarily viewed as a receiving threat early in his career, Oliver turned into one of the best blocking tight ends in the league in 2022, and an important component of Baltimore's offense.

Thursday, March 9

Ravens to Trade Chuck Clark to Jets

The Ravens will trade safety Chuck Clark to the New York Jets for a 2024 seventh-round pick, per multiple reports. The move saves the Ravens about $4.14 million in salary-cap space, per reports. The move does not become official until the new league year begins on March 15 at 4 p.m.

