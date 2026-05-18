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Ravens to Have Joint Practices With Vikings and Commanders

May 18, 2026 at 03:35 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

QB J.J. McCarthy (left) & S Kyle Hamilton (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB J.J. McCarthy (left) & S Kyle Hamilton (right)

In their first training camp under Head Coach Jesse Minter, the Ravens will have joint practices with two preseason opponents.

Baltimore will visit the Minnesota Vikings for joint practices on Aug. 19th and 20th, prior to their Aug. 22 preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The following week, the Ravens will host the Washington Commanders for one joint practice at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Baltimore and Washington will face each other in the preseason finale two days later on Aug. 28 at M&T Bank Stadium (7 p.m.).

Minter likes the competitive atmosphere of joint practices. Many NFL teams are reluctant to play their starters during preseason games, making joint practices their only opportunity for reps against opponents prior to Week 1.

"There's a lot of value in joint practice sessions," Minter said. "We're excited to have multiple days of quality work against different teams during this year's training camp." Times for the Ravens-Vikings, Ravens-Commanders joint practices will be announced at a later date. Baltimore's last joint practice was against the Green Bay Packers in 2024, but the Ravens did not participate in a joint practice last year. They had a scheduled joint practice with the Commanders that was mutually cancelled.

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