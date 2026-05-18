Ravens to Have Joint Practices With Vikings and Commanders

In their first training camp under Head Coach Jesse Minter, the Ravens will have joint practices with two preseason opponents.

Baltimore will visit the Minnesota Vikings for joint practices on Aug. 19th and 20th, prior to their Aug. 22 preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The following week, the Ravens will host the Washington Commanders for one joint practice at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Baltimore and Washington will face each other in the preseason finale two days later on Aug. 28 at M&T Bank Stadium (7 p.m.).

Minter likes the competitive atmosphere of joint practices. Many NFL teams are reluctant to play their starters during preseason games, making joint practices their only opportunity for reps against opponents prior to Week 1.