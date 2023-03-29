John Harbaugh Excited About Young Pass Rushers

Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston led the Ravens in sacks (9.5) last season, but he remains a free agent. Defensive end Calais Campbell, who had 5.5 sacks in 2022, has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons in free agency.

Even if Houston re-signs with Baltimore, the moment has arrived for Oweh and Ojabo to seize their opportunities.

Oweh had a strong 2021 rookie season in which he had five sacks, three forced fumbles, and won an AFC Defensive Player of the Week Award. Year 2 was not as impactful for Oweh as hegarnered just three sacks, while his playing time decreased from 65% of the defensive snaps to 58%. Oweh had more tackles last season (43) than he did as a rookie (33), but Houston and veteran Tyus Bowser were relied upon more in passing situations.

It was also a challenging 2022 season for Ojabo, who suffered a torn Achilles at his Penn State Pro Day in March. Ojabo spent rookie camp, training camp and the first part of the season rehabbing and wasn't activated until Nov. 1. He appeared in just two games and had a sack and a forced fumble while playing just 21 total defensive snaps.

A second-round pick from Michigan, Ojabo would've surely been a 2022 first-round pickif not for the injury, while Oweh was a first-round pick (31st overall) in 2021. Both are extremely athletic and they share a close bond dating back to their high school days together at Blair (N.J.) Academy.

The Ravens expect the versatile Bowser to remain a key to their defense and it would not be surprising if Baltimore selects an edge rusher in the draft. However, Harbaugh looks forward to seeing Oweh and Ojabo realize more of their potential.