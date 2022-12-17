50 Words or Less: Kevin Zeitler's Return Is Another Win for Offensive Line

There's some NFL football to enjoy on Saturday, when the Ravens (9-4) visit the Browns (5-8) in an AFC North matchup.
Here are my thoughts heading into the game, all in 50 words or less.
- Kevin Zeitler has never made the Pro Bowl, but he's the leading vote-getter at guard and could finally break through. Getting Zeitler back after a one-game absence (knee) means Baltimore's offensive line would be at full strength against Cleveland. The Ravens could have another dominant day running the football.
- I didn't expect J.K. Dobbins to run for 120 yards in his first game after his latest knee surgery. My fault for underestimating him. Dobbins adds electricity to the run game, even if he's not yet 100 percent. Getting Dobbins rolling in December sounds like a winning formula.
- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has looked rusty in two games since returning from his 11-game suspension. I suspect Watson will play much better next season. But I don't like his chances to find his groove Saturday against Baltimore's defense the way it's playing now.
- Tyler Huntley's demeanor never seems to change whether he's starting or backing up Lamar Jackson. It's important for quarterbacks to give off a confident vibe, and Huntley has it. Some teams don't have much faith in their backup quarterback. The Ravens have complete trust in theirs.
- The read-and-react ability of Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen is forcing quarterbacks to think fast. Smith says that he and Queen are the best inside linebacker combo in the league. I'm not going to argue with him.
- Don't overlook the return of Ronnie Stanley as a key to Baltimore's run game coming alive. Stanley reminds people how talented he is whenever he plays. His matchup against Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett will be a battle between two elite talents.
- Marcus Williams has already tied his career-high with four interceptions, and he's only played in six games. When the ball's in the air, Williams acts like the pass was intended for him, and he's got hands that some wide receivers would envy.
- I didn't hear many complaints about Greg Roman's play calling after the win in Pittsburgh. Roman trusted Anthony Brown to throw his first NFL pass with the Ravens backed up at the one-yard line. Brown made it work, and it took guts for Roman to call it.
- Patrick Ricard played a season-high 88% of the offensive snaps in Week 7 against the Browns. He should see plenty of snaps against them again. Ricard threw some bone-jarring blocks against the Steelers and is having another Pro Bowl caliber year.
- At this point last season, the Ravens had so many injured players it was hard to keep track. Jackson won't play Saturday, but the 53-man roster is much healthier than it was last December. That's another reason I think Baltimore's best football is yet to come.