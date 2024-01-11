Handling a Full Plate Like a Waiter

Hamilton's versatility makes him one of the NFL's most unique and valuable defenders.

His 38.4% passer rating allowed led all NFL safeties. He led the team in passes defended (13), was second in interceptions (four) and tackles for loss (12), and third in tackles (81). He's the first NFL player since Tyrann Mathieu in 2015 with at least four interceptions and 10 tackles for loss. He's a key ingredient in Baltimore's record-setting, triple-crown defense that became the first in history to lead the league in points allowed (16.5), sacks (60) and takeaways (31).

Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald tries not to overload Hamilton, but the responsibility puts him in position to make more plays. Hamilton has learned to handle everything on his plate, like a waiter carrying soup through a crowded room without spilling a drop.

"You turn on the tape and he's constantly making plays that stand out," Macdonald said. "To do what he's doing you need to be able to cover, blitz, play the deep area, play the underneath zone, play the run fits. During the week I may ask, 'Is this too much?' Usually, it's not. There aren't many guys who can do all the things he can do. In fact, I can't think of any."

Studying a defensive playbook with diligence before games is something Hamilton has been doing since grade school. Even as a young boy, he didn't cut corners.