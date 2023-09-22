When the Ravens had an opening at starting left guard this summer, they knew Mekari could do the job. But they wanted to give Simpson and rookie Sala Aumavae-Laulu a chance to step up first, and Simpson took it over. That left Mekari, one of the team's best blockers, on the bench in Week 1.

Harbaugh said he's had conversations with Mekari about his versatile role and the value that provides the team.

"It's probably his greatest blessing and probably for him somewhat of a curse," Harbaugh said. "It ends up being the right thing, because he goes in there and does so well."

Teammates stay in Mekari's ear too.

"I tell him all the time, 'You're well appreciated,'" Moses said. "Even when people don't say it to him, I always tell him, 'You're a rarity, bro, just know that your time is coming. You'll be a starter.' He'll be a starter at some point. He'll get the opportunity. And I know 100 percent that he'll flourish in it."

Mekari could wear his "sixth man" role like a badge of honor, but he doesn't.

"I don't take much pride in anything like that," Mekari said. "When it's time to play, it's time play. Sub or not sub, starter or not starter, when it's gameday I have a job to do, and I expect myself to play at a high level."

For as serious-minded as Mekari is on the field, there are rare moments when you can see how much he enjoys the job. The end of the Ravens' win in Cincinnati was one of those moments.