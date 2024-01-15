Cover Story: Why 'Locked In' Lamar Jackson Is Ready to Take the Ravens Farther

An Aug. 5 training camp practice served as a turning point. The defense got nine interceptions that day as the offense worked on third-and-long situations. All the picks weren't against Jackson, and the deck was situationally stacked against the offense, but it ticked him off.

"We came back and went the rest of training camp with maybe like one interception the rest of training camp," Martin said. "Lamar is so competitive, and he doesn't like to be wrong. He doesn't like to have it all look like it was him. And so, he took it upon himself to just continue to study more and learn the concepts inside-out."

Before the Ravens' Week 2 game in Cincinnati, Martin said Jackson was especially dialed in. It was a key early-season divisional game against the team that beat the Ravens in the playoffs last year, as an injured Jackson had to watch from his couch.

During the bus ride to the game, Martin texted Jackson asking if he wanted to get out on the field early to warm up. All his career, Jackson had typically been one of the last people on the field before the game. It was just his way of doing things. This time, Jackson replied, "Let's go."

"When we hit the field for warmups, he had this look. I was like, 'Oh shoot, this is different,'" Martin said. "He was hitting everything and then it just translated to the field."

Immediately after games, Martin leaves an advance scouting report on the next team in Jackson's locker – by request. It's something that Martin wanted when he was a quarterback at the University of Tennessee, where he won a national championship in 1998. Jackson badly wants to win a championship, and he has a champion coaching him.

Since the beginning of the year, Martin has done a series in the classroom called "Championship Quarterback." They talk about the traits and characteristics that winning quarterbacks have – mentality, body maintenance, how to lead on and off the field, etc. It's how they start each week's preparation. When Martin talks about what it takes to be a championship quarterback, he said Jackson is "super locked in."

"He knows what he wants and he knows it's going to come with work. And you have to be locked in all the way to the end," Martin said.