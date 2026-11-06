Kyle Hamilton Leaves Ravens Game With Hip Injury

The Ravens are already without star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Now, arguably their top defensive player, safety Kyle Hamilton, is also dealing with an injury.

Hamilton was ruled out near the end of the third quarter of Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a hip injury.

It's unclear when Hamilton suffered the injury. He did remain on the sideline in uniform but without his helmet, a sign that the injury is not overly serious.

Hamilton had one of the Ravens' few highlights when he nearly caused a safety with a 3-yard tackle for loss in the first half. He also nearly had an interception later in the half.