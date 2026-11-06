Nate Wiggins Inactive vs. Jaguars

Nate Wiggins is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving the Ravens without their top cornerback for the first time this season.

Wiggins was a full participant at practice Tuesday after suffering a stinger on Sunday in Buffalo, but missed practice Wednesday due to an illness.

Without Wiggins, the Ravens' secondary will have to defend Jacksonville's passing attack led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence without their most dependable cover corner. Veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey has started every game this season, and veterans Chidobe Awuzie and T.J. Tampa are among those who may have more prominent roles.

The Ravens have surrendered 35 and 36 points respectively in their last two games, and will need their pass defense to adjust without Wiggins. The Jaguars have a dangerous wide receiver duo in Parker Washington (27 catches, 432 yards, four touchdowns) and Jakobi Meyers (22 catches, 309 yards, two touchdowns).

Quarterback Austin Reed, who was signed to Baltimore's 53-man roster this week, is active and will be the backup quarterback behind undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, who is making his first start. Reed has familiarity with the Ravens' offense, considering he spent the preseason in Baltimore. Kedon Slovis, who was signed off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad this week, will be the emergency No. 3 quarterback.

Baltimore reportedly is finalizing a trade for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but he wouldn't be in line to make his debut until Monday, Nov. 16 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens used standard practice squad elevations to bring up kicker Jake Moody and outside linebacker Adisa Isaac to face the Jaguars.

Starting safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) was ruled out earlier in the week and will miss a third straight game. Also inactive for Baltimore are wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, guard Emery Jones Jr., and defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles.

Moody replaces Tyler Loop, who went on injured reserve with a right groin injury. It's Moody's first game of this season. Isaac has also played the past two games, but exclusively on special teams.

For the Jaguars, top running back Bhayshul Tuten, who has the 15th-most rushing yards in the NFL (492), is active after working out before the game. Tuten didn't practice all week due to ankle/foot injuries, but he'll be in the lineup as the leader of Jacksonville's rushing attack. He's coming off a season-high 104-yard rushing performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.