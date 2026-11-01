Game Recap: Ravens Blown Out By Bills After Quarterback Injuries

The Ravens suffers a third straight loss Sunday in Buffalo and perhaps more than that.
Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury on the Ravens' first offensive play and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley went down in the second quarter with a toe injury, thrusting undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano into his NFL debut.
Baltimore's defense played an inspired game, but the Ravens ultimately lost, 36-10, against the Bills.
Turning Point
When Jackson is on the field, the Ravens have usually been one of the NFL's best offenses. When he's off the field, the Ravens have been far from the top. Jackson's quick exit on Sunday was a game changer.
Top Play
In the second quarter, inside linebacker Roquan Smith knocked the ball out of Bills wideout DJ Moore's grasp, and the fumble was recovered by T.J. Tampa, who was playing in his first game since suffering a knee injury in Week 1. It was Smith's second forced fumble of the season and Tampa's first career fumble recovery.
Stats to Know
- In his first career regular-season appearance, Fagnano completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards with interception and lost fumble.
- Fagnano and Huntley were under siege often, as the Bills were credited with four sacks and 12 quarterback hits.
- The last time three quarterbacks appeared in a regular-season game for the Ravens was Nov. 26, 2000. Baltimore is the first team to have three quarterbacks throw a pass before halftime of a game since the 2017 Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.
- The Ravens had just 52 yards of offense in the first half and 144 for the game. The Bills piled up 426 yards.
- Zay Flowers entered the game as one of the NFL's leading receivers but had zero receptions in a game for the first time in his career.
- Justice Hill led the Ravens in catches with four that went for 20 yards. Rashod Bateman's 22-yard reception early in the third quarter was enough to lead the Ravens in receiving yards.
- One week after allowing 35 points in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore's defense came to play in the first half against Buffalo. After the Bills opened the game with a 10-play, 60-yard touchdown drive, they scored just nine points the rest of the half on three field goals by Tyler Bass. Two of them came after Buffalo forced turnovers and started the ensuing offensive drive on Baltimore's 20- and 33-yard lines.
- Defensive lineman Broderick Washington Jr. secured his first career interception on after Bills tight end bobbled a pass from Allen straight up in the air. It was Baltimore's first takeaway since Week 5.
- The Ravens capitalized on Washington's interception, as Derrick Henry scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown on the ensuing drive. It was Henry's first rushing touchdown since Week 4, and Henry is now tied with Marshall Faulk for the seventh-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history. Henry also had a 10-yard rushing touchdown negated by a holding penalty on Ronnie Stanley in the third quarter.
- Smith led the Ravens in total tackles (11) and also had two passes defensed to go along with his forced fumble.
Up Next
The Ravens have a quick turnaround, as they'll host the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) on "Thursday Night Football" in four days. Kickoff is set for 8:25 p.m. The Jaguars dominated the Indianapolis Colts, 42-7, on Sunday afternoon.