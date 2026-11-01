The Breakdown: Ravens Have Battered Quarterbacks and Season on the Brink

From their first play from scrimmage, it was a long day for the Ravens and a short day for Lamar Jackson.
Jackson suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery and things continued to go sideways from there, as the Ravens were further ravaged at quarterback and suffered a third-straight defeat in a 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
With Jackson (thumb) headed to injured reserve and Tyler Huntley (toe) leaving the game in the second quarter, the game became an uphill battle that Baltimore didn't win. Now sitting at 4-4 and knowing Jackson will miss at least the next four games and perhaps longer, what becomes of their 2026 season seems as uncertain as ever.
The Bills (6-1) rolled to another victory without heroics from Josh Allen. The Ravens left uncertain of Huntley's immediate status, and emergency No. 3 rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano was also banged up during the game.
Thursday night's home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be another gut check for the Ravens, as will the rest of their season after what transpired in Buffalo.
Head Coach Jesse Minter said there would be no self-pity among the Ravens. The challenge ahead, however, will be daunting.
"Things happen, it's how you respond. We'll do everything in our power to keep this thing going," Minter said. "Until you get it back on the right side, whatever that looks like, whoever's playing."
Here are my thoughts about a defeat that took its toll on Baltimore's quarterbacks:
Jackson's luck keeps breaking bad.
It was stunning to see Jackson depart after playing just one snap, leaving the field and heading to the locker room with an injured right thumb.
The Ravens planned on getting a major lift from Jackson after a three-game absence. Instead, their franchise quarterback suffered his latest injury the first time he touched the ball after Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau's pass rush collided with his throw.
Fagnano showed poise and hung in the pocket to make several completions after taking hits, but the Ravens' quarterbacks were hit a combined 12 times.
The Ravens are back to where they didn't want to be – without their star quarterback. And it's clear how much he's missed when he's gone. Baltimore's offense mustered just 144 yards.
This is a tough time to be facing a short week.
The Ravens have another game to play this week, and it's obvious they'll be far from 100% when they face the Jaguars.
In addition to the injuries at quarterback, top cornerback Nate Wiggins left the game in the fourth quarterback to be evaluated for a concussion. Starting right guard Vega Ioane (knee) and starting safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) were out against the Bills.
It's been one of those seasons for the Ravens, where injuries are taking a huge toll.
It started at center, but the injury bug has spread, and if the Ravens can't rally and beat Jacksonville, they'll fall below .500 for the first time this season.
The quarterback situation puts even more pressure on Baltimore's defense.
Losing Jackson and the explosiveness he brings to the offense will put more weight on the Ravens' defense to keep them in games. The Ravens held their own for three quarters and forced two turnovers, but the longer the defense was on the field, the more Allen probed and found ways to hurt Baltimore.
During the three-game losing streak, Baltimore has only scored three total points in the second half. That's an indication of what life may look like without Jackson – low-scoring games in which the Ravens need their defense to keep them in it.
Baltimore's defense had to do a lot of soul-searching heading into this game, after giving up 35 points in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. This performance was not as bad, but the Ravens still gave up too many explosive plays in the second half and their defense wore down as the game went on.
Playing lights out defense may be necessary to keep their plans for reaching the postseason from slipping away.
Baltimore's offensive line needs to give its quarterbacks better protection.
Jackson, Huntley, and Fagnano all felt the wrath of the Bills' pass rush, as Baltimore's offensive line failed to provide much time to throw on many plays. Buffalo had 12 quarterback hits, and right tackle Roger Rosengarten took responsibility for the play that Jackson was injured on.
"That first play was super unfortunate," Rosengarten said. "One hand away. I've got to get more space away from Lamar, especially on the first one. That was definitely eating at me. … That's the stuff, it all falls on my shoulders."
The Ravens have lost three centers – Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic – to season ending injuries and Andrew Vorhees started at right guard against Buffalo in place of Vega Ioane (knee). The injuries have made it impossible for the line to have continuity, but Rosengarten said that can't be an excuse.
"Extremely challenging," Rosengarten said. "I think since Week 3, I've had a different right guard the whole time. But it doesn't matter who's out there. You've got to execute when it comes to Sundays."
Extra Points
- Derrick Henry scored a rushing touchdown to join Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk and Marcus Allen as the only players with 40 or more rushing touchdowns with multiple teams. It was Henry's 40th rushing touchdown with Baltimore after scoring 90 during his eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans.
- Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was held without a catch for the first time in his career.
- A bad day for Tyler Loop raises more questions about his status. He booted the opening kickoff out of bounds, setting the Bills up first-and-10 at the 40, and they proceeded to drive 60 yards for a touchdown. In the second quarter, Loop missed a 34-year-field goal with Baltimore trailing,13-7, clanking the ball off the left upright. The 26-yarder Loop didn't make up for the earlier miss. After Loop's miss in Cleveland, the Ravens signed kicker Jake Moody to the practice squad, and their situation at kicker continues to bear watching.
- Rasheen Ali's 59-yard kick return was Baltimore's longest of the season.
- Baltimore's longest play from scrimmage was a 22-yard completion to Rashod Bateman from Fagnano.