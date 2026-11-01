The Breakdown: Ravens Have Battered Quarterbacks and Season on the Brink

From their first play from scrimmage, it was a long day for the Ravens and a short day for Lamar Jackson.

Jackson suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery and things continued to go sideways from there, as the Ravens were further ravaged at quarterback and suffered a third-straight defeat in a 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

With Jackson (thumb) headed to injured reserve and Tyler Huntley (toe) leaving the game in the second quarter, the game became an uphill battle that Baltimore didn't win. Now sitting at 4-4 and knowing Jackson will miss at least the next four games and perhaps longer, what becomes of their 2026 season seems as uncertain as ever.

The Bills (6-1) rolled to another victory without heroics from Josh Allen. The Ravens left uncertain of Huntley's immediate status, and emergency No. 3 rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano was also banged up during the game.

Thursday night's home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be another gut check for the Ravens, as will the rest of their season after what transpired in Buffalo.

Head Coach Jesse Minter said there would be no self-pity among the Ravens. The challenge ahead, however, will be daunting.

"Things happen, it's how you respond. We'll do everything in our power to keep this thing going," Minter said. "Until you get it back on the right side, whatever that looks like, whoever's playing."