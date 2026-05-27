Mailbag: What's the Status of Lamar Jackson's Extension?

Mink: We don't know where things stand with Lamar Jackson's prospective contract extension and don't expect many (or any) updates.

Jackson and General Manager Eric DeCosta have always kept their contract conversations private and that's not going to change.

The only thing they talk about is their intentions, which are clear: The Ravens want Jackson to stay in Baltimore for a long time.

"I am confident Lamar will be here. I'm excited about it," DeCosta said on 105.7 The Fan last month. "I think he loves the team, he loves the city, he loves our fan base. And when I think of the Ravens, I think of Lamar Jackson being on the field."

Asked late last season whether he wants to stay in Baltimore, Jackson said "absolutely" four times and refuted notions that suggested otherwise.

"I don't even know where that comes from," he said.

Jackson has been one of the Ravens' leaders during the voluntary portion of the offseason under new Head Coach Jesse Minter, further indicating his buy-in to the process.

There's no immediate need for Jackson to sign a contract extension after his contract was restructured in March, which crated about $40 million in cap space. That move gave both sides another year before Jackson's salary cap number jumps to $84.34 million.