Mailbag: What's the Status of Lamar Jackson's Extension?

Mink: We don't know where things stand with Lamar Jackson's prospective contract extension and don't expect many (or any) updates.
Jackson and General Manager Eric DeCosta have always kept their contract conversations private and that's not going to change.
The only thing they talk about is their intentions, which are clear: The Ravens want Jackson to stay in Baltimore for a long time.
"I am confident Lamar will be here. I'm excited about it," DeCosta said on 105.7 The Fan last month. "I think he loves the team, he loves the city, he loves our fan base. And when I think of the Ravens, I think of Lamar Jackson being on the field."
Asked late last season whether he wants to stay in Baltimore, Jackson said "absolutely" four times and refuted notions that suggested otherwise.
"I don't even know where that comes from," he said.
Jackson has been one of the Ravens' leaders during the voluntary portion of the offseason under new Head Coach Jesse Minter, further indicating his buy-in to the process.
There's no immediate need for Jackson to sign a contract extension after his contract was restructured in March, which crated about $40 million in cap space. That move gave both sides another year before Jackson's salary cap number jumps to $84.34 million.
The Ravens wanted to work out an extension this offseason. Maybe they still will this summer before the 2026 season kicks off. Either way, I'm confident they'll ultimately reach a deal because of their shared intent.
Robertson: Ja'Kobi Lane's size immediately comes to mind.
When I first watched Lane on the practice field at rookie minicamp, his 6-foot-4 frame was hard to miss. He is the tallest receiver in the room, joining Zay Flowers (5-foot-9), Rashod Bateman (6-foot-1), Devontez Walker (6-foot-1), Elijah Sarratt (6-foot-2), and LaJohntay Wester (5-foot-9).
The USC product isn't thin, either. Lane is well-built at 200 pounds, has speed, and looks the part of a perimeter pass-catcher. Lane's ability to use his height advantage and huge wingspan to make circus catches is a unique skill set that was partially why the Ravens used a third-round pick on him. He adds a different element to the offense and complements the other receivers' talents.
Lane's 10-½ inch hands are also apparent. You can hear the sound of his sticky mitts when he catches the ball, another trait that should help him be a reliable target for Jackson, especially in the red zone.
Mink: There's not a clear leader yet, but Danny Pinter, who has the most experience and the team signed this offseason, got the first crack at it last week during OTAs. There's still a long way to go, but Pinter made a strong first impression with the way he's picked up the offense and communicated on the line of scrimmage.
The Ravens have plenty of competition at the position that I expect they will continue to evaluate throughout OTAs, minicamp and perhaps into training camp before deciding whether they need to make another veteran addition with more starting experience.
Beyond Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn has experience with Ravens Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Dwayne Ledford from their days together in Atlanta. Corey Bullock was Tyler Linderbaum's backup last year and undrafted rookie Nick Dawkins is an intriguing young player.
Robertson: There's always a chance of roster additions this summer, but I wouldn't put tight end near the top of the priority list.
Mark Andrews is back and the clear-cut No. 1 option in the room, and the Ravens landed blocking specialist Durham Smythe in free agency. Tack on two rookie right ends, Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas, and the Ravens' tight end room went from looking like a spare cupboard to a filled pantry with four enticing options.
If the Ravens' decision-makers do opt to bring in a veteran, available free agents include Zach Ertz, Jonnu Smith, Darren Waller, and Will Dissly.
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