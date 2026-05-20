Mailbag: Competitions to Watch at OTAs

Mink: While center is certainly at the top of the list, there will be many competitions that play out over the course of the summer. I would just preface this by saying competitions aren't won or lost during OTAs.

In my view, there isn't another competition for a starting job on this roster. I could probably pencil in the lineup right now.

The spot I would point to is inside linebacker, where Trenton Simpson is currently running next to Roquan Smith. This depends on how quickly Teddye Buchanan returns from last year's knee injury. Does he get back in time to reclaim the starting job?

Buchanan recently said his rehab is “going great,” but we have received no timeline from Head Coach Jesse Minter.

Wide receiver will be another position group to watch as Devontez Walker, rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, and LaJohntay Wester all compete for targets. They all do something different, which means they can all be used, but whoever plays best over the course of the summer will have the biggest role.