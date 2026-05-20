Mailbag: Competitions to Watch at OTAs

Mink: While center is certainly at the top of the list, there will be many competitions that play out over the course of the summer. I would just preface this by saying competitions aren't won or lost during OTAs.
In my view, there isn't another competition for a starting job on this roster. I could probably pencil in the lineup right now.
The spot I would point to is inside linebacker, where Trenton Simpson is currently running next to Roquan Smith. This depends on how quickly Teddye Buchanan returns from last year's knee injury. Does he get back in time to reclaim the starting job?
Buchanan recently said his rehab is “going great,” but we have received no timeline from Head Coach Jesse Minter.
Wide receiver will be another position group to watch as Devontez Walker, rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, and LaJohntay Wester all compete for targets. They all do something different, which means they can all be used, but whoever plays best over the course of the summer will have the biggest role.
Further down the depth chart, there's an interesting competition at No. 3 quarterback (Skylar Thompson, Diego Pavia, Joe Fagnano) and No. 3 running back (Rasheen Ali and Adam Randall). There's a lot of depth at cornerback, so the last couple roster spots are up for grabs behind Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey, Chidobe Awuzie, and T.J. Tampa.
Brown: If the Ravens add a vet at either spot, I think it's more likely to be at wide receiver.
Talented veteran wideouts like Keenan Allen, Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, and Deebo Samuel are still unsigned. The Ravens view themselves as Super Bowl contenders and they have a long history of adding veteran receivers, so I can't rule out the possibility.
Fortunately, the Ravens don't have to rush into making a move at wide receiver after drafting two talented wideouts in Lane and Sarratt. They also have depth led by two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, with Walker and Wester pushing for more snaps. As the summer plays out, it will become clearer to Baltimore's decision-makers whether they need to sign a veteran receiver or not.
At inside linebacker, Buchanan is coming off an All-Rookie season. It remains to be seen when he'll return, but Simpson had his best games last season after Buchanan's injury.
That gives Baltimore two young inside backers opposite perennial Pro Bowler Smith, with second-year player Jay Higgins IV also competing for a roster spot. Meanwhile, there will be packages in Head Coach Jesse Minter's scheme when the Ravens have just one inside linebacker on the field. I don't view signing a veteran inside linebacker as a priority.
Brown: Speaking of Hopkins, I think there's a chance, but I wouldn't count on it.
Hopkins doesn't want to retire at age 33 and I expect him to eventually land somewhere. Back in March, he told TMZ he wouldn't be opposed to re-signing with the Ravens, and he'd be content with the same contract he got last year (one year, $5 million).
Hopkins also said he wishes he could've played a bigger role in the offense last season. He finished with 22 catches (on 39 targets) for 330 yards and two touchdowns (both coming in the Ravens' first two games).
However, there's no guarantee Hopkins would have a bigger role next season with Walker, Lane, Sarratt, and Wester all in the picture. I think Hopkins will most likely sign elsewhere, but we'll see what happens.
Mink: Rookies hardly ever come in and immediately assume a leadership role. Marshal Yanda believed rookies should come in, keep their heads down and keep their mouths shut (other than asking good questions).
Ioane is already a leader by example because of how hard he works, how much he cares, and how he plays. He's a serious guy. His demeanor and work ethic will rub off on his teammates, if it hasn't already. I just wouldn't expect to hear him saying too much.
"He is one of those guys that just sits back there and just soaks everything in," veteran John Simpson said this week. "He's not a real loud, vocal guy yet. I think that'll come with time and experience, but he's one of those guys that sits back there and just observes everything, and he kind of soaks it all up like a sponge. He's really intelligent, for sure."