Late for Work 1/14: Will Lamar Jackson Go the Furthest of 2018 Draft Quarterbacks?

Add Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey to List of Ravens' X-Factors

Yesterday in Late for Work, we discussed running back Gus Edwards being an X-factor for the Ravens in the playoffs. Last week, it was kicker Justin Tucker and defensive end Yannick Ngaokue who were tabbed as X-factors.

Now it's Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey's turn. At this rate, the Ravens will have enough "X-men" to start their own superhero movie franchise.

The All-Pro cornerbacks face a tough test in Allen Saturday night.

"Pro Football Focus shows that Baltimore's top two corners have been tested downfield a lot this season, with Marcus Peters in coverage against 48 targets of 10-plus air yards (tied for eighth-most) and Marlon Humphrey facing 43 such targets (tied for 11th-most)," NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund wrote. " … Buffalo QB Josh Allen has been productive at all passing depths, including 10-plus air yards, where he's piled up 21 of his 37 touchdown passes on a 113.9 passer rating.

"That said, this is the area where Allen has thrown nine of his 10 picks, so the playmaking Peters could have takeaway opportunities. Overall, the Ravens have allowed just a 45.6 percent completion rate and an 82.6 passer rating against throws of 10-plus air yards."

Peters, whose interception sealed the Ravens' win over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday, was singled out as an X-factor by San Francisco 49ers All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman. Real recognizes real, as the kids say.