Late For Work 10/4: Why It's Smart For Ravens Not To Declare Terrance West The Starter Yet

"The Ravens' wait-and-see approach probably stems from the fact that West averaged 5.4 yards per carry against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL," wrote ESPN. "He also fumbled once – which can get a running back benched under Harbaugh – but it was recovered by the Ravens.

"Baltimore also keeps itself in a position to go with the hot hand. Rookie fourth-round pick Kenneth Dixon is close to coming back from a sprained knee. He was the team's best running back in training camp and in the preseason."

West will need to stack several games before possibly being declared the official featured back. He'll have a chance to go off again in Week 5, as the Washington Redskins are almost as bad at defending the run as the Raiders. Washington (allowing 133 rushing yards per game) ranks one spot ahead of Oakland (134.5) as the third-worst rush defense.

But it's unclear if West will get a full load for a second consecutive game as Dixon is expected to return. Dixon was upgraded to a full-practice participant last Friday and is trending toward playing Sunday. The rookie will likely be eased into action, but should get some carries that will take away from West.

Having all four backs healthy – West, Dixon, Javorius Allen and Justin Forsett – leads to both activation and roster questions. The Ravens have only activated two running backs in each game this year, and if that's the case again, the assumption is West and Dixon will get the nod. If they activate three, there's an argument to keep Forsett as the veteran, but Allen is the only back to contribute on special teams (seven snaps last week).

Beyond that, media members are starting to speculate whether Forsett has a future in Baltimore. The team cut him in September, albeit for a few days to help with some fancy roster maneuvering. Now, he seems to have lost the starting role.

When asked if Forsett has a roster spot going forward, Harbaugh initially said "Of course." But then he added, "We will just have to see. All those personnel things are all to be determined. You can't say anything about where anything is going to go, because you just don't know. None of us have the ability to see in the future, so we will see how it plays out."

The way things are trending doesn't look good for Forsett, who has handled the situation with class, says Harbaugh.

"[I]f West is productive, healthy and avoids fumbling, there is little reason to think the Ravens will go back to Forsett as the starter," wrote CSNMidAtlantic.com's Clifton Brown. "That leaves Forsett not only as the Ravens' oldest back, but perhaps the least secure."