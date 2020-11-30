Late for Work 11/30: Ravens-Steelers Game Is Still on for Tuesday

Steelers players weren't the only ones to express their frustrations. Joe Kuzma, a writer for SteelCityUnderground.com believes the Steelers are being "unfairly punished" given the scheduling circumstances.

"To recap – the Steelers/Ravens were moved back three days from primetime to an early game, and now an additional two day and back to primetime," Kuzma wrote. "To accommodate the impact these moves have on the rest of the NFL schedule, the league moved next Thursday's scheduled game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Ravens to a 5 p.m. kickoff on Monday night.

"Yes, you read that correctly: not only do the Steelers have to play 2.5 days later, but their scheduled game against the Washington Football Team remains as-is with a Sunday 1pm kickoff time. Aside from all of the other advantages I previously wrote about the Steelers losing, they get to see their division rival play on an additional 24 hours-plus rest!"

It's not like the Ravens gain a distinct advantage from the game being moved back another two days. They're already set to be without numerous starters on both sides of the ball.

In a lot of ways, it also benefits Pittsburgh, which also has players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.