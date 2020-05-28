Late for Work 5/28: Lamar Jackson Is NFL's Most Explosive Runner and Efficient Passer

Jackson used his explosiveness and elusiveness to set an NFL single-season rushing record for a quarterback, finishing with 1,206 yards (6.9 yards per carry) in 15 games. Jackson, however, has made it clear that he prefers to throw the ball, and he excels at that, too.

In his first full season as a starter, Jackson led the league in touchdown passes with 36 and threw just six interceptions.

"Jackson is far from a finished product as a passer, but the Ravens finished first in passing efficiency last season," The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia wrote. "Jackson finished first in QBR and fourth in adjusted net yards per attempt (ANY/A). Note that the latter doesn't take running into account. It's solely how efficient a quarterback is as a passer."

Perhaps the statistic that best exemplifies Jackson' huge leap as a passer is Next Gen Stats' completion percentage above expectation, which measures the probability of a completion on every throw. Jackson was 12th out of 39 quarterbacks last season.

"His improved accuracy from Year 1 to Year 2 was remarkable. As a rookie, Jackson ranked 36th out of 39 quarterbacks in completion percentage above expectation," Kapadia wrote.

Kapadia also noted that Jackson produced a negative result (interception, sack or fumble) on only 6 percent of the plays in which he had the ball, which was the fifth-lowest mark among starters.

A deeper dive into the analytics dispels the notion that Jackson can't perform well in the pocket. He was No. 1 in the league in EPA (expected points added) operating from the pocket, and No. 5 from outside the pocket. In addition, Jackson ranked first in EPA against man coverage and sixth against zone coverage.

Three Ravens Named to All-Under-25 Team

Despite Jackson's incredible 2019 season, he did not make NFL.com's All-Under-25 Team, as the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes got the nod at quarterback. However, three of Jackson's teammates did make the team: tight end Mark Andrews, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

"Andrews served as Lamar Jackson's favorite weapon when Baltimore's backfield wasn't blasting front sevens into the dirt," NFL.com's Marc Sessler wrote. "From another angle: Andrews was explosive enough to allow the Ravens to trade away first-round tight end Hayden Hurst.

"Brown started 16 games on the right side for Baltimore and finished as football's 10th-best pass-blocking tackle, per [Pro Football Focus]. His run-blocking could use a boost, but the Ravens have no questions about whether Brown belongs."

As for Humphrey – who wins the unofficial award for most creative offseason workout – completing a pass against him has proved to be an uphill battle (pun intended).